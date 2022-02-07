As Monday's slate of make-up games in 6-6A girls basketball came to a close, two playoff spots in the district remained up for grabs.
Wins by Plano and Hebron created a three-way tie for third place in 6-6A, pulling both squads even with Flower Mound at 7-6. The Lady Hawks scored a 63-49 victory over Plano West, knocking the Lady Wolves out of postseason contention in the process, while Plano kept its 2021-22 season afloat at home after distancing from the Lady Jaguars late for a 59-45 victory.
"Our focus the whole game was defense. The intensity on defense led to some of our offensive opportunities, plus we have a veteran team with a lot of senior leadership," said Kelly Stallings, Plano head coach. "Josie (Bruder) and Mia (Maryland) were talking a lot and they got us into what we talked about before the game. They bought into the game plan and learned from the film from the last game."
FINAL: Plano 59, Flower Mound 45@PlanoGirlsBBall pull away in the 4th quarter after FM cut its deficit to 4 pts. Salese Blow helped close the show for Plano with 10 of her 12 pts coming in the 4th. Josie Bruder tallies 13 as Plano pulls even for a 3rd-place tie in 6-6A. pic.twitter.com/mBmfAMEiAa— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 8, 2022
The Lady Wildcats squared their head-to-head series with Flower Mound at 1-1, avenging a 64-55 defeat on Jan 11 -- a game that required a full half before Plano settled into a rhythm on defense.
It didn't take long for the Lady Wildcats to begin hassling the Lady Jaguars on Monday.
Plano pressured Flower Mound from the onset, surrendering just four made field goals in the first half and generating 10 turnovers off its ball pressure and activeness in the passing lanes.
The Lady Jaguars sprinted out to an 8-3 midway through the opening frame off a 3-pointer by senior Hailey Bingham before Plano countered with a 13-4 run to close out the quarter. Plenty of those points came in transition off turnovers with senior Jaden Berry as the catalyst.
Berry had a hand in six consecutive points by the Lady Wildcats -- banking in a jumper, scoring a layup off a steal and assisting a lay-in to sophomore Danielle Bennett -- for a lead that the Lady Wildcats never relinquished.
"[Berry] brings so much energy to our defense off the bench and she's so athletic that she can get to the basket whenever she wants," Stallings said. "It's just about reeling that in and showing her when to take those opportunities."
Plano's defensive energy was a necessity on Monday, particularly early on after the team's leading scorer, junior Salese Blow, was limited to less than four minutes on the floor in the first half due to foul trouble.
The Lady Wildcats held firm, building a 30-19 lead by halftime thanks to a combined 15 points between seniors Allysa Pendley and Bruder. Both finished with a team-high 13 points in the win.
HALF: Plano 30, Flower Mound 19Impressive defensive half by the Lady Wildcats, holding FM to just 4 makes from the field so far. Josie Bruder has 8 pts to pace Plano, while Madison Cox has 7 for FM (all on FTs). pic.twitter.com/cGnR9J1Uhi— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 8, 2022
Flower Mound countered with 13 points from junior Madison Cox and nine from Bingham. Despite some hardships protecting the ball in the first half, the Lady Jaguars made a run in the third quarter to trim the gap to 36-32 following a 3-pointer by senior Alexis Adams just before the buzzer.
The Lady Jaguars had more success moving the ball against Plano's defense and generated a wealth of shots in the paint to close the quarter on a 9-1 run.
The Lady Wildcats answered back in the fourth quarter, leaning on Blow to keep Flower Mound at bay. Blow scored 10 of her 12 points during that final stanza, matching any last-ditch offensive by the Lady Jaguars until the visitors were forced to foul late in the contest. Plano pulled away on an 8-of-11 free throw clip in the fourth quarter.
"It was about leadership and coming back together," Stallings said. "We had to focus on defense, cleaning the glass and taking smart shots. Shot selection was big for us, especially late."
Stallings lauded Plano's improvements on the glass -- Bruder, Pendley and Berry all logged at least five rebounds in the win, limiting the damage off second-chance opportunities for Flower Mound and its towering frontcourt.
The win kept the Lady Wildcats' playoff hopes alive, upping the stakes for Tuesday's 7 p.m. road contest at Plano West. Flower Mound, meanwhile, draws No. 4-ranked Coppell at 6:30 p.m. at home, while Hebron closes out its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lewisville.
