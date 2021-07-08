The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, airs on Saturday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, the Plano area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Plano vs. Plano West football, Dec. 4
One of the year’s feel-good stories in Plano ISD athletics, Plano West’s football team qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Not long removed from a 34-game losing streak, the Wolves’ postseason hopes came down to the final week of the regular season and required a win over rival Plano.
West held up its end of that exchange with a 31-24 victory but not without a rally that required 21 points scored in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves trailed by as many as 11 points and faced a 17-10 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Tyler Harrell notched the tying score and an interception by Trevor Sessions set up a 36-yard touchdown run by Tabren Yates for a 24-17 West lead.
Plano, playing without star rusher Tylan Hines, battled back to tie the game at 24-24 before the Wolves scored on a haymaker from Harrell, who took a reverse 57 yards with 1:41 remaining to regain the lead.
The Wildcats put themselves in position to attempt a Hail Mary, only for the pass to sail incomplete as time expired — sending West to the playoffs.
Breakthrough Athlete
Blaire Bayless, Plano West volleyball
On the heels of back-to-back appearances in the Class 6A state tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2019, the Lady Wolves graduated a wealth of firepower at the net.
That opened the door for a player like Bayless, just a sophomore, to take on a significant role for the Lady Wolves in 2020. She was up to the challenge, tallying 232 kills, 33 blocks and 29 aces to lead West to a second-place finish in District 6-6A and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
Named the 6-6A newcomer of the year, Bayless elevated her game as a sophomore in plenty of big moments. In perhaps the team’s signature win of the season, a 3-2 victory over then-top-ranked Flower Mound on Oct. 16, Bayless tallied 12 kills and four blocks, with four of those kills coming in the decisive fifth set.
Biggest Moment
High school sports return during COVID-19 pandemic
To what extent there would even be a high school athletics year was in question during the summer of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down springtime sports around the state in March 2020 and put local high school programs in limbo as to what would lie ahead.
A light at the end of the tunnel appeared in June when schools were given the go-ahead to conduct limited summer workouts with an added emphasis on hygiene and social distancing.
The next dominoes fell in mid-July when the UIL staggered the start of the athletics year for the state’s smallest and largest classifications — delaying the start of sports like football and volleyball until September for 5A and 6A schools.
As areas like Celina took to the playing field on schedule in August, it required adapting to myriad protocols — limitations on attendance, socially distanced crowds and sideline benches, plus athletes competing while masked.
It was the “new normal” of trying to afford student-athletes an opportunity to ply their crafts during a pandemic, and although it meant braving plenty of change, it was a welcome sight for the athletes, coaches and fans alike.
By the end of the school year, the UIL completed its entire athletics calendar and crowned state champions in every classification.
