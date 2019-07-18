July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, the Plano area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Matt Welch: Tyler Owens, Plano East football and track
Owens was a force to be reckoned on both the gridiron and the straightaway during his senior year. During the fall, his physical brand of defense helped spearhead a bounce-back year for the East football team, earning an all-district first-team nod at safety.
He’ll remain on the football field in college, committing to the University of Texas in September, and Owens built off his impressive fall with an even more imposing final year for East’s track and field team.
Owens solidified his spot as the top sprinter in program history, setting the school record in the 100-meter dash and later placing second overall in the same race at the state meet – trailing only Houston Strake Jesuit phenom Matthew Boling – by clocking a 10.38.
Taylor Raglin: Jack Hattrup, Plano West baseball
Arguably the best arm to come through the Wolves’ program, Hattrup had yet another dominant year on the bump. The Baylor signee followed up a Pitcher of the Year superlative in the final year of 6-6A in 2018 with a second consecutive win in the same category this spring, as the southpaw was named District 9-6A’s premier hurler.
While West missed the postseason in a stacked conference this year, it wasn’t for a lack of production from Hattrup in his final campaign – the lefty finished his senior season with a 1.17 ERA and a .87 WHIP, throwing 69% of his pitches for strikes. He walked just 13 hitters against 81 strikeouts in 60 innings, and his departure will leave a Bear-sized gap at the top of the West rotation heading into 2020.
Best Female Athlete
Matt Welch: Ashlyn Hillyard, Plano cross country and track
I went back-and-forth between Hillyard and West tennis star Emma Gener, who split a mixed doubles championship with senior Caden Moortgat in the spring to conclude one of the state’s top springtime runs on the tennis court.
Hillyard gets the narrow nod thanks to her resounding performance all fall on the cross-country circuit, culminating in November with a Class 6A state championship. Placing first in 5-of-6 races – the outlier being a second-place finish McKinney North superhuman London Culbreath – Hillyard was at her best in the season’s biggest race, logging a personal-record 16:38.30 at the state meet to place first overall by just over seven seconds.
One of the great distance runners in PISD history, Hillyard fell mere seconds shy of extending her track campaign to the state meet as well, qualifying for regionals in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and placing third in the latter.
Taylor Raglin: Ashley Lekas, Plano West wrestling
For an athlete that began wrestling late in her high school career, Lekas cut a swath through the 6A wrestling postseason in 2019 and dominated opponents throughout her run to a state championship in the girls 165-pound weight class. Lekas began her career on the mat just months prior to a junior campaign that saw her take sixth place at the state event, then converted that promise into a 2019 that saw her defeat each opponent she faced. In fact, Lekas had just one loss on the year – it came at the hands of Byron Nelson’s Kaylynn Albrecht, who Lekas took down in the state final to earn her first and only gold medal.
While there were plenty of notable female athletes in PISD this year – West’s Tatum Boyd, Michelle Zhang and Jill Pressly all come to mind, as well as Plano East’s Tavy Diggs and Plano’s Jordyn Merritt – Lekas’ pure dominance and state-championship caliber season put her ahead of the pack.
Best Team
Matt Welch: Plano West girls golf
Last spring was a declarative return to prominence for the Lady Wolves, who posted their best-ever finish at the state tournament – placing second overall as a team. Carding a 597 over two days in Georgetown, West rode a balanced effort from Michelle Zhang (145, eighth place overall), Ellie Roth (148), Melena Barrientos (150), Ashley Liu (154) and Ale Toyos (163) to its silver medal finish to cap a dominant postseason for the team.
One round prior, the Lady Wolves won the Region II-6A tournament by nine strokes and blitzed the field in the District 9-6A tournament by practically 30 shots to pace the highest finish for any team in Plano ISD athletics in 2018-19.
Taylor Raglin: Plano West volleyball
The Lady Wolves get the nod for this category not only for their success in making good on early season potential and reaching the state tournament, but for the way in which they accomplished that feat.
After early-season wins over Hebron, Lovejoy and Southlake Carroll, among others, interim head coach Justin Waters and his team were labeled title contenders in 9-6A and a potential state power, though the program’s season nearly derailed as quickly as it picked up steam. A mediocre, 4-3 record through seven games of league play, a mark that included a 3-1 thumping at the hands of eventual conference champ Prosper, didn’t exactly inspire confidence, though the talented Lady Wolves would correct course quickly.
They finished 5-1 in their last six 9-6A games and tore through Region II-6A, including two convincing, 3-1 wins over Prosper and The Woodlands in the regional tournament, before finally bowing out in the state semifinal against Fort Bend Ridge Point.
While the club didn’t achieve its ultimate goal, the buy-in produced by now-permanent head coach Justin Waters and the righting of the proverbial ship mid-journey set the team on a course toward becoming one of PISD’s best programs this school year.
