The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano ISD, Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
DJ Hall, Plano East boys basketball
The last name "Hall" has been synonymous with success on the Panthers' hardwood in recent years. DJ is the younger brother of East alum Donavia Hall, a former district MVP who helped lead the East girls to the regional finals in 2021, and rising senior Doniya Hall, a two-time all-district pick.
And although DJ came off the bench for his sophomore season, he still made quite the impact during his first year of varsity hoops with the Panthers. The forward finished third on East in scoring (9.5 points) and second in rebounding (4.6 boards) on his way to earning 6-6A newcomer of the year honors.
Voted as the Star Local Media all-area sixth man of the year, Hall's footwork and touch around the rim were vital for an East team that posted a 31-5 record and finished in a tie atop 6-6A.The Panthers went on to advance to the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016, with a two-game postseason run that saw Hall average a team-high 14 points per game.
Best Game
John Paul II vs. San Antonio Antonian softball, May 16
The backdrop for this matchup was fitting, with John Paul and Antonian respectively winning TAPPS state titles in 2021 and 2022 before squaring off in this year's Division I championship game.
The heavyweight showdown materialized as expected, with the Lady Cardinals and Lady Apaches combining for 21 runs on 30 hits.
Momentum ebbed and flowed between the two high-powered offenses, with John Paul striking for three runs in the top of the first inning only for Antonian to counter with four runs over the next two frames for a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Cardinals heated up midway through the ballgame with three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to spark a run that helped build an 11-6 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
But Antonian didn't bow out easily, responding with five hits to produce four runs and pull within 11-10, placing runners on the corners with two outs.
The ensuing at-bat saw Antonian's Paige King amass a full count before John Paul rising junior Carly Holman fired a game-ending strikeout to secure the second state title in program history.
John Paul totaled 16 hits in the win, including three-hit efforts from Holman and rising junior Abigail Van Volkenburgh.
Biggest Moment
Plano West softball's resurgence
The Lady Wolves have enjoyed their share of success on the softball diamond over the years, including a stretch of four playoff runs in five seasons where the team advanced at least three rounds deep.
But the 2021 and 2022 campaigns dealt the program some growing pains with consecutive seventh-place finishes in a district with an otherwise slim margin for error.
This year marked a return to form for the program, as West ascended all the way to first place in a talent-rich 6-6A district with a 12-2 record that included an eight-game district winning streak to close out the regular season.
Head coach Mike Ledsome began to see things turn for his squad in early March at the annual Turf Wars tournament, and that confidence carried into the start of district play. The Lady Wolves won their first three games in 6-6A and even amid setbacks against established powers in Marcus and Hebron, West's arrow continued to point up as it ran the table throughout the second half of its district schedule.
Led by alums Adayah Wallace, Brooke Hilton and Madison Strayhorn, West parlayed a 6-6A championship into an appearance in the regional quarterfinals and finished its year at 27-10.
