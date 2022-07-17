The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Plano vs. Lake Highlands boys basketball, Feb. 25
One of the more overqualified second-round matchups in recent UIL basketball history, unbeaten Plano drew a Lake Highlands team chalked in Division I firepower in a matchup that drew a massive crowd at Loos Fieldhouse.
The big-game atmosphere was evident well before tip-off, and the energy teeming throughout the venue contributed to a thrilling back-and-forth encounter between the pair of Wildcats. Plano's defense made things tough early on for the taller, rangier Lake Highlands, but Lake Highlands managed to stifle Plano's own attack and built a 52-40 lead with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite a furious rally led by Plano's Justin McBride, who scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth, Plano's spirited comeback fell two points short in a 58-56 loss that doubled as the only blemish on the team's historic 33-1 season.
Best Coach
Morgen Walker, Plano West tennis
Walker has helped built the Wolves' tennis program into a perennial juggernaut, qualifying for the UIL state tournament 18 times and capturing six state championships.
And yet, the 2021-22 school year might be the most successful in Walker's storied career.
As West navigated an unbeaten run through District 6-6A during team season in the fall, Walker notched a personal milestone by winning the 500th game of his coaching career on Sept. 28 against Hebron. The Wolves followed that up by winning their sixth team tennis state title on Oct. 29 thanks to a 10-3 victory over Lake Travis.
Walker then coached West to another championship during the spring season, as the team of Summer Shannon and Dmitri Goubin captured a 6A state title in mixed doubles.
"It'll be hard to beat this year," Walker said to Star Local Media in April. "With everything that has happened for me personally and for the team, to see it all come together the way it has, it's been a special year for sure. I don't know that I'll ever have another year like it."
Biggest Upset
Plano East softball defeats Flower Mound, Coppell
Nothing came easy in 6-6A softball this past season, and despite finishing the year tied for seventh place, East typified the district's night-to-night parity by toppling two of the league's heavyweight programs in Flower Mound and Coppell.
The Lady Jaguars, fresh off a state semifinal appearance, had a slow start to district play amplified by a 5-2 loss to East on March 18. Marli Kennedy punctuated a string of five consecutive runs for the Lady Panthers with a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning to fuel the upset victory.
That result loomed large, as Flower Mound wound up missing out on the postseason after losing to rival Marcus in a play-in game.
Later, on April 19, Coppell's district title hopes took a hit on the penultimate night of the regular season in a 2-1 loss to the Lady Panthers. The Cowgirls fell behind Hebron in the chase for first place in 6-6A as a result, ultimately finishing second in the district.
