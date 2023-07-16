The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano ISD, Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Play
Buenaventura's buzzer-beater
Plano rising senior Justin Buenaventura authored two of the most dramatic baskets of the Wildcats' 2023 season, both of which came in the closing moments of two narrow wins over rival Plano East.
In the teams' first meeting on Jan. 6, Buenaventura rebounded his own missed free throw and converted a put-back with five seconds remaining in overtime to top the Panthers, 60-59.
One month later, with first place in District 6-6A on the line, Buenaventura delivered in the clutch once again—this time on East's home floor.
A meeting between two teams ranked in the state's top 15 materialized as such, with East and Plano going down to the wire with the Panthers holding a 50-49 inside the final 30 seconds. Two attempts at a go-ahead basket went awry for the Wildcats, who still maintained possession with 4.6 seconds remaining.
The ball was inbounded to alum Justin McBride, who raced up the court while being flanked by two East defenders. As a third rotated over towards Plano's leading scorer, McBride dished the ball to Buenaventura just past halfcourt. The guard took one dribble, threw a pump fake to get his nearest defender in the air and found enough room to get off a last-second 3-point attempt a few feet behind the line.
As the buzzer sounded, Buenaventura's shot banged home to lift the Wildcats to a 52-50 victory—sending one half of the East gymnasium into a euphoric uproar with the other half stunned silent.
Iron Athlete
Taylor Haggan, John Paul II girls basketball and track and field
Breaking onto the scene by earning major minutes as a freshman on the Plano East girls basketball team during the 2019-20 season, Haggan plied her craft as a two-sport athlete with John Paul over the final two years of her high school career.
She racked up one accolade after another for the Lady Cardinals in both sports, including back-to-back TAPPS 6A state championships on the hardwood. Haggan helped anchor the frontcourt for John Paul both years, including an all-state first-team selection as a senior after logging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 season.
Haggan doubled as a standout thrower on John Paul's track and field team, advancing to the TAPPS state meet in both the shot put and discus throw during her junior and senior years. After earning bronze in the shot put as a junior, Haggan stood atop the podium on May 6 after posting a 38-4 to win a state title during her final high school track meet.
Most Improved
Haley Harper, Plano West cross country
Harper's entry into high school athletics came on the soccer pitch, where she developed into an all-district defender for the Lady Wolves. But two weeks before school started in 2021, Harper decided to give cross country a try.
The sport soon became a passion for Harper, who had ambitions of running in college and wanted to make distance running her sole priority. She opted to focus solely on cross country and track during her senior year and promptly emerged as one of the top distance runners in the state.
After running a season-best 5K time of 20:03.2 as a junior, Harper ran a 17:43.6 in the first 5K of her senior season on Aug. 27. That became the norm as Harper consistently clocked times in the 17-18-minute range, including a personal-record time of 17:22.5.
Harper carried that success into the postseason, finishing sixth overall at the Class 6A state meet following third- and fifth-place runs at the district and regional meets, respectively.
Harper also realized her goal of getting to run in college, signing a National Letter of Intent with Texas.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.