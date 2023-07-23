The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano ISD, Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Salese Blow vs. Plano West
Even in defeat, an 82-76 double-overtime loss to the rival Lady Wolves, Blow put forth one of the great individual scoring efforts in Plano ISD basketball history in a Dec. 10 matinee thriller early into the District 6-6A schedule.
Blow scored a career-high 57 points on the afternoon, doing all she could to try and will a young Plano squad past a West group that threw the proverbial kitchen sink to try and slow the Wichita State pledge.
The Lady Wolves were able to build a double-digit lead in the second quarter, only for Blow to pull the Lady Wildcats even by halftime at 37-37 with 27 points in the first half alone. The area's leading scorer kept her foot on the gas the rest of the way, including with a game-tying 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to make it 68-68.
West's defense and free-throw shooting were enough to edge Blow's momentous performance, which came during a season that entrenched the Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year as the Lady Wildcats' all-time leading scorer by year's end.
Blow averaged 32.8 points per game, eclipsing 40 points four times and 50 points twice.
Best Coach
Mike Ledsome, Plano West softball
Ledsome has led the Lady Wolves since the softball program's inception in 1999 and found all manner of success since. But on the heels of consecutive seventh-place finishes in 6-6A in 2021 and 2022, West enjoyed a resurgence on the diamond this year.
The Lady Wolves captured their first district championship since 2017, going 12-2 in one of the area's most talent-rich softball conferences. West finished with a bang, running the table over the second half of its 6-6A schedule as part of a 12-game winning streak leading up to the regional quarterfinals.
Ledsome was voted as 6-6A's coach of the year, leading a group that he said reminded him of the program's dominant teams from the past. West got contributions up and down the lineup, including numerous underclassmen who were thrust into starting roles. Credit the Lady Wolves' staff for that preparation.
Ditto for West's senior class of Adayah Wallace, Brooke Hilton and Madison Strayhorn, a group Ledsome praised all season in fueling the team's turnaround year. The Lady Wolves' longtime head coach certainly made his imprint as well.
Biggest Upset
Plano baseball vs. Marcus
The Wildcats were among the hotter teams in the area throughout the preseason, emerging with a 10-1-2 record. Navigating a district chalked in state-ranked opposition dealt Plano its share of peaks and valleys, but the team remained a tough out on numerous occasions.
That was the case on April 21 when the Wildcats, outside the playoff picture and nearing the end of their season, mustered a 3-0 shutout of a Marcus squad that was ranked No. 14 in the state at the time. Plano had a seventh-inning rally fall one run short in the first leg of the home-and-home series, falling on the road 6-5 before returning fire just a few days later.
The Wildcats seized a 1-0 lead on a third-inning RBI single from Will Kriska and added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth following a two-run single by Logan Firgens, which was more than enough run support for Kyle Bade. The Oklahoma State commit silenced a loaded Marcus lineup to the tune of no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts, firing a complete game on the mound to lift Plano to a shutout win over one of the top teams in the area.
