The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano ISD, Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Justin McBride, Plano basketball
A cog in the wheel during the latter half of his junior year as the Wildcats amassed an undefeated regular season, McBride took the reins of Plano's boys basketball team as a senior and didn't let that opportunity go to waste.
McBride was the Wildcats' leading scorer (19.7 points) and rebounder (9.3 boards) while also doubling as one of the team's most proficient playmakers (2.4 assists) to go along with 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks on the defensive end.
Capable of stretching the floor from long range to complement a bruising interior game, McBride was the engine behind a repeat run atop the District 6-6A standings for the Wildcats, who then went on to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
McBride had his fingerprints all over that run, including in the team's area-round win over state-ranked Highland Park with a 20-point, 12-block double-double. The Oklahoma State pledge was recognized as the District 6-6A co-MVP, SLM's all-area MVP and an all-state pick by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Best Female Athlete
Blaire Bayless, Plano West volleyball
From a breakout sophomore year in 2020 to earning unanimous 6-6A MVP honors as a senior last fall, Bayless enjoyed a prolific run on the volleyball courts with the Lady Wolves.
That was plenty apparent throughout a senior season where she helped lead West to a district title and regional quarterfinal appearance, playing all six rotations along the way. Bayless' contributions ran the gamut, tallying 525 kills last season on a .304 hitting percentage, highlighted by a 40-kill masterclass in West's 3-2 win over Coppell on Oct. 4. She was a force behind the service line with a staggering 131 aces, as well as 71 blocks and 301 digs.
Bayless doubled as a leader off the court, helping bring along a West roster chalked in varsity newcomers. It all sparked a memorable year for the Lady Wolves, who strung together a 27-match win streak during the regular season on their way to capturing an outright 6-6A championship.
Bayless will continue her volleyball career at the next level with one of the top programs in the country, set to play for recent NCAA Final Four qualifier Pittsburgh.
Best Team
Prestonwood Christian volleyball
After finishing just two sets shy of winning a state title in 2021, Prestonwood Christian submitted one of the great years in its volleyball program's history last fall.
The Lady Lions captured their fifth state title on Nov. 12, downing rival Bishop Lynch in three sets. It was a fitting coda to a year where Prestonwood posted a 40-1 record, including 28 straight wins to round out the season.
The Lady Lions' dominance throughout the run was apparent, only pushed to five sets once during that streak. Credit Prestonwood's preparation, braving a preseason schedule that included wins over some of the top programs in the area—besting the likes of Frisco Wakeland, Prosper and Highland Park.
Junior Macaria Spears, senior Jadyn Livings, senior Mikala Young and junior Gillian Pitts received all-tournament nods for a Prestonwood team that should plenty formidable this coming season after graduating just one senior from last year's title team.
