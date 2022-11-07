As the calendar shifts to November, that means high school basketball season is underway.
Girls teams began preseason play on Friday, at last squaring off against someone other than themselves and getting the first chance to put their practice plans into a true game-time setting.
As programs around the area tip off in their respective 2022-23 campaigns, here's a look around Star Local Media's coverage area at some early storylines to monitor throughout a few parts of Collin County.
The new wave
The Plano East girls are coming off one of the great stretches in program history, winning back-to-back district championships and making a run to the regional finals in 2021. The Lady Panthers had a deep, talent-rich 2022 class leading that effort, and as program cornerstones like Donavia Hall, Ada Anamekwe and Kayla Cooper begin their respective college careers, East has had to adapt to a much different look on the court.
Second-year head coach Derrick Richardson has just four players returning from last season's regional quarterfinalist group, but all have varying levels of varsity experience.
It all starts down low with senior Idara Udo, a multi-year starter and former SLM all-area defensive player of the year. The UT-San Antonio commit will set the tone for the Lady Panthers this year, and Richardson can look to players like senior Rachel Wang, junior Doniya Hall (Donavia's younger sister) and sophomore Sema Udo (Idara's younger sister) as additional returners who will take on larger roles this season.
East also has a championship presence in its backcourt, welcoming senior Destiny Jones into the fold after she helped John Paul II capture a TAPPS state title last spring.
In addition to wholesale role changes within the team, the Lady Panthers are hoping to fortify some depth in the wake of injuries to key reserves like juniors Ainsley Diepenbrock and Janelle Case-Jackson.
But East still plans to hang its hat on defense, albeit with a different approach from the manic pressure the team had applied in previous years.
Changing of the guard
On the heels of seven consecutive playoff appearances, with a state semifinal appearance in 2019 mixed in, the Allen girls look to continue that trajectory under new head coach Stephanie Shaw.
Formerly of Prosper Rock Hill, Shaw has instilled plenty of change heading into her first season on the job, including new offensive and defensive schemes. She admits Allen is still playing catch-up in some respects, as will be the case during any offseason coaching change, but among the changes for the Lady Eagles will be a more pressure-intensive style of defense.
"When we did defense for the first part of our preseason, I feel like some of them were looking at me like, 'What is happening?' Shaw said. "I let them know that if we want to full-court press somebody all game, we've got to be in that conditioning shape. We just want to get up and pressure kids a little more."
Fortunately, Shaw has an experienced group at the top of her roster to help bring that vision to fruition with seniors Alexis Cortez and Raimi McCrary back following a pair of all-district campaigns, while senior Alana Goosby returns to the program after helping lead John Paul to a TAPPS state championship last season.
Goosby and junior Skye Pepp will comprise the backcourt, and senior Brianna Bowden, a recent Arkansas Tech commit, gives the Lady Eagles a presence down low.
In addition to its approach on defense, Shaw feels like this year's Allen team should possess plenty of scoring depth as it tackles another hyper-competitive run through District 5-6A.
Picking up where they left off
McKinney North strung together one of the great seasons in program history in 2021-22, posting a 30-1 record during the regular season and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Expectations remain high for the Lady Bulldogs heading into the fall, tabbed No. 3 in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, but head coach Veronica Reed-Hamilton is quick to point out that North is going to have to grow up plenty during its preseason after graduating three starters.
Of course, any preseason buzz surrounding North is a testament to the talent at the top of the rotation with juniors Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris sharing the driver's seat after splitting district MVP honors last year. Hamilton averaged 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, while Harris tallied 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals.
Reed-Hamilton expects her two all-area performers to pick up where they left off, but the key early on will be developing a young supporting cast to complement that duo. North will look to underclassmen like sophomores Ryhan Balous, Chloe Kostka and Iyanna Malakasuka to take on larger roles this season.
And they'll do so amid a challenging non-district slate that includes a wealth of state-ranked opposition.
"We're coming out ready. I don't want them to have delusions. I want them to see what this is really about," Reed-Hamilton said. "We're throwing them in the fire early, because this is the challenge for us. We want to be in the playoffs for the long run and I think the schedule we have set up will help us get there."
On the upswing
Over the past decade, the term "small ball" has become commonplace in the NBA. That'll be the case for the Celina girls this season, as head coach Sherry Ollison notes that the Lady Bobcats don't have a true big on their roster.
It's the first time Ollison can recall such an instance during her championship coaching career, and as such, she and Celina are adapting.
"It changes our offense completely," Ollison said. "We've had to change it in a way that suits our guards best, as well as our drivers and shooters to find that set shot or drive or a 3 in transition. I've always had at least one big throughout my career, so it's a new way for me, too. But that's OK."
The Lady Bobcats will derive plenty of their offense from the perimeter, albeit with plenty of experience back from the team's bi-district playoff qualifier last season. That includes the sophomore backcourt of Kali Cheesman, an all-district first-team selection as a freshman, and Madi Walters, an explosive two-guard. Ollison also anticipates plenty of contributions from her daughter, Sydney, a junior who netted second-team all-district honors and "can rebound the heck out of the thing," according to her mother.
Celina enters its 2022-23 campaign in search of back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2017, and they've generated some buzz out of the gates as the No. 23-ranked team in 4A by TXHSGBB.com.
