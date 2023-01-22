When Plano senior Justin McBride made the decision to return to his hometown last year and play for the Wildcats' boys basketball team, it came amid what was already a special season in the making for the program.
McBride, who transferred to Plano from national powerhouse Oak Hill (Va.), made his debut in maroon and white on Jan. 21, 2022 against Marcus. He wasted no time in developing a chemistry with the Wildcats' senior-laden lineup, carving out an imposing presence in the paint as one of several options for head coach Dean Christian in a deep Plano frontcourt.
The result was a year like none other in program history, as Plano posted an unbeaten record in the regular season before advancing to the area round of the playoffs. And even in a narrow 58-56 defeat to Lake Highlands, McBride nearly willed the Wildcats across the finish line with a 12-point fourth quarter to spark a late comeback bid.
Fast-forward one year later, and the Oklahoma State commit has helped keep the Wildcats entrenched among the area's elite. Plano, ranked No. 11 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, improved to 5-1 in District 6-6A play following Tuesday's 73-50 win over Flower Mound — good for a first-place tie with Plano East and Lewisville — and McBride's two-way play and emergence as the team's go-to scorer have been big reasons why.
In this week's student-athlete profile, McBride discusses the changes in his role from last season, being part of the Wildcats' special run in 2022, and the support of the Plano basketball community.
SLM: The team has gotten on quite a run over the past month. What do you attribute to the level you guys are playing at right now?
JM: Playing with a lot of confidence every day and being very loud on communication. That really helps our team in a big way because we all know where we are on the court, which makes a huge difference.
SLM: With all the seniors who graduated from last year's team, how different is your role from last season?
JM: It's a major role in a couple ways like being more of a leader and keeping everyone engaged in the game. I need to make sure everyone has enough confidence to make plays when we need them to.
SLM: We're coming up on the one-year mark since your first game back at Plano. How would you describe your experience since coming back to Plano?
JM: It's been mind-blowing because the city of Plano always comes out for their Plano basketball to support in a huge way. I'm so happy just to be home with this great team and this great city of Plano.
SLM: What was it like being part of the team's run to an undefeated regular season last year, especially being part of those home game atmospheres?
JM: Very difficult because in close games you've got to stay locked in because we wanted to keep the record perfect but we had to fight through a lot of adversity at the lowest times.
SLM: Talk about the connection on the court between you and Nikk Williams and what it's like having another big who can contribute in so many different ways?
JM: I love that kid Nikk. I have known Nikk since I was a little kid and to play with him is truly special. We see the game the exact same way in ways because at 6-foot-7 we both can see the angles to get in the right position to make plays off each other and get a lot of easy shots.
SLM: Are there any basketball players you look up to or try to pattern your game after?
JM: I want to always be the best version of me, but I look up to LeBron James a lot. I absolutely love how he is able to play over 20 years in the NBA, and that takes a lot of work ethic and treating your body like an elite pro at the age of 38 years old.
SLM: Who are some people who have impacted your growth as a basketball player?
JM: My father has had a huge impact on my basketball career. He really knows the little things that I struggle on, and I'm able to fix it and it makes me a much better player.
SLM: As a senior, what will you miss most about high school basketball once the season is over?
JM: The atmosphere will be the biggest thing I will miss because there is not a greater feeling than playing for your high school in a big game or rivalry game.
Another thing I am really going to miss are my brothers on the basketball team — from the offseason to now, I have had the best of memories with each guy on this team. It is truly a blessing being with these guys everyday and sharing the funny moments with them.
