Justin McBride

Plano senior Justin McBride rises up for a jump shot during the Wildcats' non-district game against Frisco Liberty.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When Plano senior Justin McBride made the decision to return to his hometown last year and play for the Wildcats' boys basketball team, it came amid what was already a special season in the making for the program.

McBride, who transferred to Plano from national powerhouse Oak Hill (Va.), made his debut in maroon and white on Jan. 21, 2022 against Marcus. He wasted no time in developing a chemistry with the Wildcats' senior-laden lineup, carving out an imposing presence in the paint as one of several options for head coach Dean Christian in a deep Plano frontcourt.

