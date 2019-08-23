As the 2019 football season approaches, the Star Local Media sports staff will be checking in with area coaches to discuss topics ranging from their outlook for their respective seasons and how they celebrate victory to what they consider the most notable part of their summer.
Next up is Plano Senior football head coach Jaydon McCullough, entering his 12th season at the helm of the Wildcats and looking to lead the team back to the playoffs after coming up just short last season.
What excites you the most about this upcoming season?
McCullough: I think the thing that excites me the most is that, if we come together as team, we have a chance to have a really, really good season and a really good football team.
What is the biggest challenge facing your team?
McCullough: We’re going to be young up front on our offensive line. I think we have a chance to be talented there as well, but it’s going to be pivotal that a couple of the older guys come through and be good leaders for some of the younger guys who could possibly be starting on our offensive line.
I think that’s going to be huge for us and a huge challenge as well.
What is your ideal team identity?
McCullough: My ideal team identity would be playing with class and character, plus never giving up and playing for each other. I want to be physical and for people to know that our football team is physical.
When they play us, we’re going to play harder than anyone they’ve played all year. That’s something that’s really important for me.
I truly believe kids will always play hard and never quit. When you play the Plano Wildcats, we want to them to know they’re playing a group that’s not going to quit and will always keep coming, no matter the score.
What do you look for in a leader?
McCullough: Character and someone who leads by example. Someone who puts other first, is always positive and is always finding something uplifting to say to their teammates. To me, a good leader is also someone who holds people accountable the right way without being overbearing.
What was the most notable thing you did this summer away from coaching?
McCullough: Spending time with my family and having an opportunity to get really close my youngest daughter. That was something that was really important to me.
Was there any one thing you wished you had done more of this offseason?
McCullough: I would have liked to have gone on a vacation. It’s something I love to do — one of my favorite things to do is go to the beach. I would have loved to do that with my wife and my family.
What is your go-to pregame ritual?
McCullough: I like to stay in a routine and make sure I follow that every single time. I’m always going to exercise early in the day. I’ll also pray and meditate a little bit, thinking about what’s important. I’m also thinking about the game plan and the different things we’ll have to do later that night to be successful.
It’s really important to me to also think about what I’ll need to tell the team and the kind of message they’ll need to hear. Usually, I do some kind of prayer asking God to reveal to me what needs to be said and hopefully be a good leader and lead by example.
What’s your favorite way to celebrate a win?
McCullough: Just love on the players, because they’re the ones that deserve after all the hard work. I want to celebrate with them and their families. When I go home, it’s more or less just me and my wife, so it’s time for me and her to laugh and talk about the game.
Who’s your hero?
McCullough: My parents — my dad will always be my hero. He taught me how to be a family man, how to work hard, how to be tough and how to never quit. My mom taught me a lot about love, passion and forgiveness.
My parents had the biggest impact on me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.