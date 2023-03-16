The Plano-Plano East boys basketball rivalry returned in full force for the 2022-23 season.
The Wildcats and Panthers were the class of District 6-6A, forging a tie stop the standings that was plenty fitting given how closely contested the action between the two Plano ISD programs was on the court.
A mere three points separated Plano and East in their two games, with the Wildcats winning both behind some last-second heroics from junior Justin Buenaventura. Those baskets loomed large as Plano wound up capturing back-to-back district championships, while East nabbed at least a share of the league title for the first time since 2016.
Plano parlayed that result into the program's first three-round playoff run since 2007, highlighted by an area-round win over No. 6-ranked Highland Park. East, meanwhile, had a fourth-quarter rally cut short in a 66-63 loss to top-ranked Lake Highlands, which went on to capture the Class 6A state championship.
The Panthers and Wildcats fittingly headlined the all-district superlatives out of 6-6A, including a split atop the ballot for the district MVP between Plano senior Justin McBride and East junior Jordan Mizell.
A full offseason for McBride, who initially transferred back to Plano in January 2021, worked wonders as the Oklahoma State commit took the reins and helped steady the Wildcats among the area's elite following last year's unbeaten regular season.
In leading Plano to the regional quarterfinals, McBride nearly averaged a double-double at 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. He finished among the team's top playmakers at 2.4 assists per game to go along with 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks — the lattermost including a 12-block effort in the playoff win over Highland Park.
Mizell, meanwhile, shined plenty on an East team chalked in guard and wing depth. Despite operating mostly in the backcourt, Mizell still led the Panthers in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game to complement a team-high 12.7 points, plus 3.2 assists per game. Chief among the 6-foot-2 guard's handiwork was a 19-point, 20-rebound, six-steal gem against Marcus on Dec. 16.
Mizell was among several East players capable of leading the team in scoring, and that depth carried into the bench with sophomore DJ Hall. The first-year varsity standout broke onto the scene as 6-6A's newcomer of the year after averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
East head coach Matt Wester, who helped lead the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2016, was voted as the district's coach of the year.
And whereas McBride occupied his share of attention from opposing defense with Plano, teams had to account plenty for the presence of junior Tyran Mason as well. The wing earned 6-6A offensive player of the year honors after chipping in 12.2 points per game on more than 50% shooting from the field, as well as 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Mason caught fire late in the season, including in a 37-point effort against Plano West on Feb. 14.
The accolades for the Wildcats and Panthers carried over to the girls' hardwood as well, with Plano senior Salese Blow and East senior Idara Udo recognized for their standout seasons. Blow submitted an offensive year like few others in recent Metroplex history, leading the area in scoring at a staggering 32.8 points per game en route to back-to-back runs as 6-6A's offensive player of the year.
Adding 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game, Blow averaged 35.2 points during district play — eclipsing 40 points four times and 50 points twice, highlighted by a career-high 57 points scored on Dec. 10 against West. In just three seasons on varsity, Blow finished as the program's all-time leading scorer at 2,004 points.
Udo, meanwhile, anchored the interior for the Lady Panthers on her way to being named 6-6A defensive player of the year for the second time in her decorated varsity career. The UT-San Antonio signee was a nightly double-double for East, averaging 14.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, to go along with 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks as the go-to option for a Lady Panther squad that qualified for the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
Standout players from all three Plano ISD senior high schools earned spots on the 6-6A all-district first and second teams as well.
On the boys side, Plano senior Nikk Williams and Buenaventura both made the first team, as did West sophomore Jaylen Lawal, and the East junior trio of Isaiah Brewington, Jon Tran and Xavier Miller. Panthers senior Corey Upkins and junior Narit Chotikavanic were selected to the second team alongside West senior Omari Burnett and junior Corey Stevenson, plus Plano senior Drew Forkner.
The girls' district featured first-team nods for East sophomore Sema Udo, Plano senior Khadija Aruna and the Lady Wolves' one-two punch of senior Monica Marsh and freshman Zaviyana Madison. Senior Rachel Wang and junior Doniya Hall represented the Lady Panthers on the second team, joined by Plano senior Zen Nuako and West junior Ava Shane.
Additional superlative honors were spread among Lewisville ISD and Coppell. Hebron junior Paris Bradley and Coppell senior Jules LaMendola split MVP honors for the 6-6A girls, while Lady Hawks coach Lisa Branch was voted coach of the year, and Flower Mound sophomore Maya Bujak was named newcomer of the year.
Lewisville senior Tre'Lin, meanwhile, landed defensive player of the year honors in his final season with the Farmers.
