FORT WORTH — After playing just 10 games through the first month of the season, Monday was a welcome sight for John Paul II head boys basketball coach Dan Lee.
The Cardinals tipped off play in the Lake Country Classic bright and early that morning, rolling to an 83-55 opening-round victory over North Texas United in the first of four games the defending Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 6A state champions get to play over a two-day span.
“It’s great because these guys just need to play,” Lee said. “We just want to keep cleaning stuff up. We had some guys join late from football and we want to get them in sync with everybody.
“We want to be sharp. We want to tighten up our defense and be efficient on offense.”
Most years, preseason tournaments afford teams the opportunity to do just that. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing myriad changes to high school basketball schedules, including the UIL disallowing any preseason tournaments for its member schools, teams across the state have had to adapt to different means of preparing their teams for district play.
Lee said that John Paul was originally scheduled to play in three tournaments this season and that this week’s Lake Country Classic — an 16-team tournament with no public schools — was the only one that stayed intact.
“We’re just trying to get the chemistry going with everybody else and get them all working together, pulling on the ropes together. That’s something this tournament will be great for,” Lee said.
John Paul had an unusual 9 a.m. tipoff Monday against United, a Dallas-area homeschool team, and shook off any early-morning malaise by racing out to a 32-10 lead through one quarter.
End 1Q: John Paul II 32, North Texas United 10Cardinals pressuring NTU right out of the gates, forcing turnovers and getting easy offense in transition. Here's a lay-in from Jaylon Tyson, who has 7pts and 4asts to begin this one. Teammate Nick Kendall has a couple 3s and 8pts. pic.twitter.com/0Ao3pUwsq2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 21, 2020
Lee made it a point for his Cardinals to dial up the pressure from the onset, routinely trapping United just past halfcourt and baiting the Polar Bears into a slew of turnovers. That led to easy offense on the other end, with senior Nick Kendall firing away early on with a pair of made 3s to kick-start a 13-point morning.
“I like to do that when we’re traditionally in tournaments with early-morning starts,” Lee said. “We like to start off playing full court to get the blood pumping and the sweat going. It got us into a rhythm and worked well. It did the trick for us.”
Kendall benefited from the United defense collapsing on John Paul senior Jaylon Tyson, who was in attack mode from the onset. The Texas Tech signee scored a game-high 23 points in just three quarters and flashed some playmaking chops with five assists. As United’s defense tried to make things tough on Tyson in the paint, the 6-foot-6 wing spread the wealth by kicking the ball out to open teammates for looks beyond the arc.
Senior Manny Obaseki followed a similar approach, scoring six points — including two thunderous dunks in the third quarter — and dishing out six assists while running point for the Cardinals.
“The biggest complaint I have with both [Tyson and Obaseki] is that they pass too much, and that’s my favorite complaint to have,” Lee said. “It’s a great one to have, but those two are always looking to set up their teammates for their shots and get them the ball where they can do the most damage offensively.”
Kendall had three makes from long range and senior Cameron Brown added two as part of his eight points. Overall, John Paul rained 11 3-pointers on the Polar Bears, who after getting down by 22 points through one quarter, never closed the gap to anymore than 17 points.
United had a bit more success handling the Cardinals’ defense from the second quarter on, however, using some timely baseline cuts and offensive rebounding to win the second stanza 18-15 and trail 47-28 at the break.
The Cardinals swelled their lead to as many as 30 points in the second half, getting steady play off the bench from senior Tre Mims (10 points) to improve John Paul to 10-1 on the season.
FINAL: John Paul II 83, North Texas United 55Cardinals build a 22-pt lead in the 1st quarter and roll in their first game at the Lake Country Classic. Jaylon Tyson tallies 23 pts for JPII, Nick Kendall adds 13, and Tre Mims (pictured below) comes off the bench to score 10. pic.twitter.com/D3R7CRPOrb— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 21, 2020
Following the tournament, John Paul closes out 2020 with matchups against The Woodlands Christian, set for 5 p.m. Dec. 29 at Paul Quinn College, and Fort Worth Christian, set for 2 p.m. Dec. 30.
The Cardinals open district play Jan. 7 at home against Trinity Christian-Addison.
