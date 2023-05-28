Although one week remains in high school softball's 2023 campaign, offseason preparations are underway for all but a select few teams throughout the state.
That includes a handful of local teams that either qualified for the playoffs or took pivotal steps towards potentially achieving that goal down the road.
As another year on the softball diamond winds down, here's a look throughout my coverage area on the some of the season's highlight moments from one reporter's vantage point.
ALLEN
The Lady Eagles are operating at a level of consistency not seen within their program since the mid-2000s. Allen's appearance in the area round this season marked the first time since 2003-05 that the program has advanced in the postseason in three consecutive years.
The Lady Eagles have arrived as a playoff regular, winning more than 20 games each of the past three seasons under head coach Katherine Schoettle and logging a top-three district finish each time out. Allen continued that run this spring, besting all comers in 5-6A aside from state-ranked Denton Guyer on the way to a second-place finish at 12-2.
Despite graduating four of the top bats in its lineup from 2022, including Star Local Media all-area MVP Sami Hood, Allen still held strong at 8.3 runs per game against 5-6A opposite just 3.5 allowed this season.
Players like sophomores Morgan Wright and Jaydyn Beall, plus juniors Celeste McCary and Britlyn Tripp, are among who stepped up to fill those voids (all four hit over .350 this season) and they'll look to keep Allen in the mix next spring.
For history's sake, the last time the Lady Eagles logged four straight playoff appearances was from 1997-2000.
CELINA
The Lady Bobcats finished second in 11-4A, going 5-3 in a district that has since produced both halves of the Region II-4A championship equation with Aubrey and Van Alstyne.
Celina advanced to the area round, battling a Godley team ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association to the wire before falling in three games.
Like a number of local programs, the Lady Bobcats found their share of success this season despite a small senior class with Kaitlyn Sailor and Ella Gamblin closing the book on their storied runs over four years playing for Celina.
Both earned playing time as freshmen and developed into eventual college prospects, with Sailor headed to the University of Texas at Arlington and Gamblin bound for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The two left quite the mark during their senior seasons. Sailor's offensive production stacked up among the top hitters in the area, totaling 17 RBIs and 19 runs on a .465 batting average during district and postseason play. At one point, Sailor homered five times over a four-game stretch.
Gamblin, meanwhile, pitched a no-hitter in the team's 16-0 shutout of Carter in the bi-district round and followed that up by earning the win in the circle during the Lady Bobcats' 13-1 rout of Godley in Game 1 of its area-round series.
As those two embark on the next chapter in their softball careers, the cupboard is hardly bare with more than three-quarters of Celina's lineup potentially returning next spring, as well as another pitcher in Marissa Cortez who has plenty of experience in the circle.
The Lady Bobcats aren't going anywhere.
McKINNEY
Only one of the three McKinney ISD softball teams qualified for the playoffs, with McKinney North making its first swim through the postseason since 2019. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the area round, and like their neighbors elsewhere at McKinney and McKinney Boyd, North's best days may be on the horizon.
Between all three MISD softball teams, only six seniors were rostered for the 2023 season. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors scoured the diamond for Boyd, McKinney and North, and although that predictably meant some ups and downs, all three made sizable improvements on their win totals from the previous season.
Boyd wrapped its year as one of the hotter teams in 5-6A, rounding out its season on a four-game win streak that included victories over two teams that qualified for the playoffs (Prosper, Little Elm) and another (Rock Hill) that was in the thick of the postseason chase.
McKinney took playoff-bound teams from 5-6A to the wire on numerous occasions before getting over the jump in its season finale in outlasting Prosper in eight innings, 4-2.
And North's offense took off during 13-5A play, posting double-digit runs on five occasions before averaging 11.7 runs across its three-game bi-district series with Ennis.
Given the continuity all three should enjoy in 2024, it isn't out of the question that the arrow continues to point up for the MISD trio.
PLANO
Between parity and unpredictability, District 6-6A softball was in rare form this spring. For the second straight year, the league's first-place team from the previous season fell a hairline short of making the playoffs—a fate that fell upon Flower Mound in 2022 and Hebron in 2023.
Chalk that up partially to a resurgent effort elsewhere in the district. Last season, Coppell rose all the way to second place in 6-6A after doubling its district win total from the previous year.
This time around, it was Plano West that returned to the spotlight.
Following back-to-back seventh-place finishes in 2021 and 2022, the Lady Wolves enjoyed a major bounce-back year in rising all the way to the top of the 6-6A standings with a 12-2 record in conference play.
A deep team whose lineup could seamlessly mesh power with speed, coupled with several quality options in the pitching circle, West got better as the season went along—a 4-2 start to district play gave way to eight straight wins to close out the regular season.
The Lady Wolves ran the table over the back end of one of the area's premier softball districts and parlayed that momentum into the program's first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2017.
Head coach Mike Ledsome credited West's senior class of Adayah Wallace, Brooke Hilton and Madison Strayhorn for helping the program right the ship. Although that group includes a pair of four-year starters who occupied prominent spots in the lineup, there's plenty of upside for the Lady Wolves looking ahead — Ledsome's postseason batting order featured six players who were either freshmen or sophomores.
The ingredients are in place for the Lady Wolves to be right back in the thick of things next year, but as the league's two previous district champions can attest, nothing is guaranteed in 6-6A.
