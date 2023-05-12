Plano West softball

Plano West freshman Ally Martin, left, makes a play at first base for the Lady Wolves during Thursday's regional quarterfinal game against Denton Guyer.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

COPPELL—A high school softball team doesn't reach mid-May with an undefeated record by accident.

And for all the heroics that have encompassed a rebound year for Plano West, state-ranked Denton Guyer was a step ahead at seemingly every turn in Thursday's one-game regional quarterfinal. The Lady Wildcats were on the scoreboard just three batters into the evening and strengthened their hold on the contest with each passing inning en route to an 8-0 victory from the Coppell Baseball and Softball Complex.

Plano West seniors

Plano West's Brooke Hilton, right, and Madison Strayhorn are two of three seniors who played their final game for the Lady Wolves on Thursday.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments