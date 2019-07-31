With the start of high school volleyball right around the corner, one of the area’s premier programs will have a new head coach patrolling the sidelines this season.
After seven years at the helm of the Plano Senior volleyball team, Teri Minnis recently announced her resignation after accepting an assistant principal position at Conrad High School, based in Dallas. Minnis’ former assistant, Kaylin Kelley, has been elevated to interim head coach for Plano’s 2019 season.
“It’s something I had been looking at doing for a couple years,” Minnis said. “A wonderful opportunity presented itself and I had to jump on it.”
Although Minnis had been contemplating a move to the administrative side for some time, the former coach said that it didn’t come easy — not only because of the relationships built with the Lady Wildcats but her deeply rooted connection to the volleyball court.
“Whether it was playing or coaching, I’ve been involved in volleyball for around 26 years,” Minnis said. “Part of the reason it took me so long to make this jump was that I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready to give it up. But I reached that point in my career where I was content with everything I had done as a head coach and was ready for a new adventure.”
That includes playoff appearances in all seven years of Minnis’ tenure at Plano — the third-longest active playoff streak of any PISD varsity program across the eight standings-based sports, trailing only Plano’s softball and girls basketball teams — highlighted by a pair of trips to the regional finals in 2012 and 2013.
Kelley looks to keep that level of consistency afloat for the Lady Wildcats, embarking on her first-ever head-coaching position at the varsity level despite the unexpected way it materialized.
“I know this was something [Minnis] was thinking about and something she wanted, but neither one of us was expecting it to happen so close to the season,” Kelley said. “I’m super excited for her and her new adventure. I’m excited to take on this challenge, fill those shoes and let that legacy live on.”
Following Minnis’ resignation, the now-former head coach convened with Kelley to begin funneling all direct contact for the volleyball program through her. Following meetings with Minnis and PISD administration, with plenty of paperwork mixed in, Kelley will don the interim tag for the upcoming season.
“It means the world. This is what we live for and this is why coaches become coaches,” Kelley said. “Most of it is to push the kids and encourage them to be better athletes and young adults, but to have the opportunity to take on a program like Plano Senior as its head coach is a dream come true.”
The timing of the move is no doubt unique, with the Lady Wildcats conducting tryouts on Thursday, but helping ease the transition for Kelley and the team is a built-in familiarity with one another. With coaching stops at the middle school level in Burleson and Plano before joining Minnis’ staff as an assistant for two years, Kelley said the experience learning under her predecessor helped grow elements of her own coaching style.
“I learned a lot of the technicalities of the game and different strategies on how to push kids. Coach Minnis and I have different coaching styles and they complemented each other well," Kelley said. "Before working with her, I think I was a little too soft and wasn’t firm enough in what I needed to get done on the court. But working with coach Minnis, I saw how much she loved the kids while also still being hard on them at times and getting results.”
She’ll look to mesh those elements with her own personality as she undertakes the task of keeping the Lady Wildcats among the area elite in one of the state’s toughest volleyball districts.
“I think we’re going to be strong. These kids have a really good vibe,” Kelley said. “We don’t have the height that we did in the past, but we have good relationships with each other. They work hard for each other and for me. I think we’re going to be scrappy and keep the ball in play much more. Our defense is strong and we’re going to do some good things based off that.”
The Lady Wildcats kick off the 2019 season Aug. 9-10 at the ASC Tournament, held at the Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton.
