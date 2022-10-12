Flower Mound vs Plano East

Flower Mound sophomore Audrey Jackson (5) stepped up to help the Lady Jaguars sweep Plano East on Tuesday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries.

The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments