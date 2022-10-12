FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries.
The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.
And although the results were mixed at the time, Flower Mound's baptism by fire helped foster a maturity to work through the kind of adversity it was dealt not long into the first set of Tuesday's pivotal District 6-6A clash with Plano East.
Just 11 points into the match, the Lady Jaguars' gymnasium fell silent as junior Cat Young was injured on a collision near the sideline. Young's head hit the hardwood, and the outside hitter was helped off the floor and taken to the back by team trainers.
Flower Mound head coach Jamie Siegel said after the match that Young, taken in for further medical examination, was feeling much better.
"Her dad was telling me afterwards that she was eating and feeling fine ... that it really looks like she dodged a bullet," Siegel said.
But even without one of their top players on the floor, the Lady Jaguars didn't miss a beat. In fact, Flower Mound's margin of victory increased with each set in a 3-0 sweep of the visiting Lady Panthers (25-20, 25-17, 25-13).
"We have been working very hard on the maturity and mental aspect of all this, and that's been really big for us," Siegel said.
The Lady Jaguars handled business in similar fashion across all three sets on Tuesday, going blow-for-blow with East to start and shifting gears midway through each frame. In the first set, Flower Mound held a 13-12 lead before firing off an 8-2 run. In the second stanza, the Lady Jaguars closed with a 12-4 run after being tied 13-13, and they finished the night with a bang following a 14-4 run to polish off the sweep.
"It's one of those things where you have to have that composure," Siegel said. "It's adversity and it's been a real mental growth season for us, which I'm extremely happy about it. It's coming at the right time."
With Young out for the remainder of the match, Siegel slid sophomore Audrey Jackson into a similar role that required playing all six rotations. She and junior Brianna Watson were mainstays on the floor, and that duo shouldered plenty of weight in Flower Mound's latest district win. Jackson led all hitters with 13 kills and Watson chipped nine kills and two blocks. Jackson had five kills in each of Tuesday's first two sets.
"[Jackson] has matured a lot and taken on a bigger leadership role," Siegel said. "She knows what the team needs from her and she's willing to step up and do it. She has changed her mentality, stepped up and bought into every role that she has been given."
As those two peppered East from the outside, Flower Mound got junior Caroline Tredwell and sophomore Liz Goodspeed involved on attacks down the middle. As a whole, the Jaguars tallied at least 12 kills in all three sets opposite an East team fighting to wedge its way into the 6-6A playoff picture.
The Lady Panthers got two early aces from senior Kennedi Wright, who led the team with 10 kills on the night. Senior Kinsey Killion added seven kills alongside five from senior Julia Fallgren, as East dipped to 5-5 in 6-6A play.
The Lady Panthers sit just one game behind fourth-place Marcus (6-4) in the standings, as Flower Mound leapfrogged its way up to third place at 7-3 following Tuesday's win. East and Marcus still have one head-to-head match remaining on the final night of the district schedule on Oct. 25.
East can help its cause by scoring an upset beforehand, and it'll get that opportunity at 6:30 p.m. Friday when hosting Coppell. Flower Mound, meanwhile, can inch closer to securing a playoff berth that same evening with a visit to Hebron.
"I feel like this group is coming together at the right time," Siegel said. "We don't look in the past or at what we did back then—there's a reason why I tell them your windshield is bigger than your rearview mirror. You have to look forward and buying into that has been a big deal for us."
Elsewhere in the area
*Form held near the top of 6-6A with Plano West picking up its 24th win in a row following a sweep of Lewisville (25-11, 25-20, 25-9), while Coppell warded off Marcus in four (25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19) to maintain its hold on second place.
*Prosper is headed to the playoffs for the 10th straight year and has won 14 matches in a row. The bulk have come as part of a 10-0 sprint through 5-6A, including Tuesday's sweep of Little Elm (25-10, 25-13, 25-13).
*Allen maintained its hold on a top-three seed in 5-6A, sweeping Rock Hill on Tuesday (25-14, 25-16, 25-17) to improve to 7-3 in district play. The Lady Eagles trail Denton Guyer by one game, as the Lady Wildcats held onto second place after downing McKinney Boyd in four sets (23-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-18).
*The Lady Broncos have come on strong to begin the second half of district play and are currently tied with McKinney for fourth place at 5-5. Boyd evened the season series with the Lionettes last week, sweeping McKinney on the road.
