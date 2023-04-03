Adayah Wallace

Plano West senior Adayah Wallace has the Lady Wolves in district title contention amid a bounce-back year for the program.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For as often as a softball team's lineup can fluctuate throughout a season and from one year to another, there has been a constant atop the batting order for the Plano West softball team since 2020.

That's a spot that senior Adayah Wallace has occupied for the Lady Wolves since her freshman year, working a tried-and-true short game at the plate and using her blinding speed to burn through the base paths in seconds.

