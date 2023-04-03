For as often as a softball team's lineup can fluctuate throughout a season and from one year to another, there has been a constant atop the batting order for the Plano West softball team since 2020.
That's a spot that senior Adayah Wallace has occupied for the Lady Wolves since her freshman year, working a tried-and-true short game at the plate and using her blinding speed to burn through the base paths in seconds.
Wallace is always putting pressure on the opposition, be it through making contact with the bat or sizing up a chance to steal a base. She was among the area's most proficient in the latter last season as a junior, logging 44 stolen bases to go along with a .451 batting average and a .900 fielding percentage in center field.
The Texas commit has been a model of efficiency at the plate as a senior, logging at least one hit in six of West's first seven ballgames in District 6-6A. Over the first half of the conference schedule, Wallace is batting .417 with four RBIs and six runs for a resurgent Lady Wolves team. Following Tuesday's 9-2 win over Flower Mound, West improved to 5-2 at the district midpoint and one game behind those first-place Lady Jaguars.
As one of just seniors on the Lady Wolves rosters alongside Brooke Hilton, another four-year standout, and Madison Strayhorn, Wallace looks to lead West to its first playoff appearance since 2019.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Wallace discusses the Lady Wolves' turnaround, the role her speed has played in her athletics career, and growing as a leader now that she's a senior.
SLM: Congrats on the team's season so far. To have already surpassed the team's win total from last year, what do you attribute to the improvements this season?
AW: This season I’ve learned to be a leader, especially when it comes to me being the lead-off for my team and starting us off in the lineup. I try to be the hype man for my teammates to get some positive energy and excitement throughout the entire game.
SLM: You're part of a fairly small senior class on this team. What has it been like embracing that leadership role and bringing along so many of the younger players on this team?
AW: For the younger players on the team, I use what I’ve learned to help encourage them and build their confidence. I hope to not only leave a positive impact as an athlete and teammate but as a person as well.
SLM: When you think back to your freshman season on the team, how do you feel like you've grown as a player since then?
AW: Since freshman season, I feel I have grown mentally and I have pushed myself to work beyond my limits. I learned to not fear the risk of failure but to compete in every opportunity I face.
SLM: For as long as you've been playing on varsity, who are some of the players at West that you've looked up to over the years and who have really made an impact on you?
AW: The seniors during my freshman year were a group that I looked up to in my time here at West. I admired the way they led the team, worked together and the passion they had for the game. They made sure that we bonded as a team on and off the field, and I carried that with me.
SLM: You're coming off a junior year where you had 44 stolen bases. What goes into your approach for sizing up when to steal a base?
AW: Every time I get on base I’m always thinking about the next base, and in order to do that I take advantage of the opportunities the defense is giving me and stay aggressive as I commit to what’s ahead.
SLM: With that kind of speed, did you play any other sports growing up, and what gravitated you to softball?
AW: Growing up, I played many sports. I played basketball in middle school and ran track, along with making it to the Junior Olympics, which was a fun experience. I gravitated to softball because I love the aggression, competitiveness and energy that it brings. I’m always learning something new about my skills and abilities along the way, which fuels me.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
AW: My biggest influence has been my family. They are my biggest supporters and have always kept me going through all the adversity I’ve experienced. My younger sister is a big influence as well, because I know she looks up to me as a big sister and that makes me want to work and grow even more.
SLM: Being a senior, what will you miss most about Plano West softball once you graduate?
AW: The thing I will miss most about Plano West softball is the energy and vibe we have as a whole. This group of people have brought so much joy to me and my love for the game, and I’ve watched them become my second family. The coaches are the most supportive and passionate individuals I’ve played for in my high school career. I love them all to the moon and back.
