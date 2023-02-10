Tory Strickland

Plano East senior Tory Strickland overcame a knee injury suffered in the spring to return to the wrestling mats and finish third in his weight class at the District 6-6A meet.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

Plano East senior Tory Strickland had to overcome his share of adversity just to make it to the District 6-6A wrestling meet, held Feb. 4 at Allen's Lowery Freshman Center. But once the two-sport standout hit the mats, he didn't let the opportunity go to waste.

Strickland went 4-1 at the district meet, placing third overall in the 215-pound bracket following a 7-1 decision win over Wylie East's Mark Moslener. The East grappler won his first three matches via pin.

