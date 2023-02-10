Plano East senior Tory Strickland had to overcome his share of adversity just to make it to the District 6-6A wrestling meet, held Feb. 4 at Allen's Lowery Freshman Center. But once the two-sport standout hit the mats, he didn't let the opportunity go to waste.
Strickland went 4-1 at the district meet, placing third overall in the 215-pound bracket following a 7-1 decision win over Wylie East's Mark Moslener. The East grappler won his first three matches via pin.
It was the second straight year that Strickland finished on the podium at districts, earning silver at 182 pounds as a junior.
But in the time since, Strickland's progression hit a snag last spring upon suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of his senior season on the football field and well into the 2022-23 wrestling season. Cleared in time to compete at districts, Strickland's comeback trail now includes another postseason medal and a spot at regionals in his final year on the high school mats.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Strickland discusses his return to action, how he grew from that experience, and more.
SLM: Congrats on medaling at the district meet. Reflect on how you felt heading into the meet and how you felt you performed.
TS: Heading into the meet, therewere so many emotions, as well as excitement and nervousness,but I knew that so much work in very little time was going to pay off.
SLM: What did it mean to you to be back to wrestling at a high level after the injury you sustained in the spring?
TS: Looking back, I was so sad — just knowing that time was my enemy and a barrier to what I have a passion for and love to do. Now, it's just like,"Wow,I'm back," and I now have to work even harder than before.
SLM: What was it like recovering from that knee injury and going through the rehab process?
TS: It was really tough, both mentally and physically. I just always had to think positive and not stress myself out when doing my physical therapy and to take my time.
SLM: Did you have to adjust anything with how you wrestled following the injury or did it feel like you were back to normal out there?
TS: Coming back right now is such a big adjustment for me and, like before, having to work hard in such a short amount of time has been the biggest adjustment.
SLM: What did you learn about yourself in overcoming that kind of setback and still managing to find success through it all?
TS: Just knowing that I'm a competitor, and I know hard work, dedication and support helped me get me through that barrier.
SLM: How long have you been wrestling for and what gravitated you to the sport?
TS: I've been wrestling since my freshman year of high school, so about three-and-a-half years. As far as what got me into it, my mentor and coach named coach Stephens was talking about it with my current coach, coach (Bryan) Kenney, and he talked about it with me and I just said, "OK yeah, I'll give it a shot," and I've just loved it ever since then.
SLM: Whether it's through wrestling or football, how has your time in Plano East athletics helped you develop as an athlete and person?
TS: My time at Plano East has taught me to maintain, be humble and how to be a competitor at a high level — being taught things like how when times get tough, have a quick talk with yourself and keep a level mindset.
SLM: Being that it's your senior year, what will you miss most about high school athletics?
TS: What I would would miss most are some of the fun times I've had with my teammates. They're kind of like a second family, to be honest. I'll even miss all the hard practices we had, as well as the support.
