Over more than 20 years of coaching high school basketball, Derrick Richardson has forged a special bond with the city of Plano.
It’s where the longtime assistant coach raised his family and enjoyed some of the hallmark moments of his career.
After one season away, Richardson will be back on the Plano ISD sidelines for the upcoming school year — only this time as a head coach. And with quite the basketball team, to boot.
Earlier this month, Richardson was announced as the next head girls basketball coach at Plano East — taking over a program fresh off one of the best seasons in its history. Under the leadership of Jessica Linson, the Lady Panthers went 21-4 last season, won the District 6-6A championship and advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 1993.
Linson stepped down from her post in June, taking the same job at South Oak Cliff. When she made her announcement official, it was an opportunity Richardson was plenty ready to pursue.
At the time, he had just come off his first season back on the sidelines as a head coach since the 2006-07 school year, leading Blooming Grove — a Class 3A high school based roughly 80 miles south near Corsicana — to a playoff berth.
Complimentary as Richardson was of the experience at Blooming Grove, he said the only thing that could have pried him away was a chance to return to PISD.
“I feel like I’m coming home. I’m excited to be back in Plano,” Richardson said. “It’s a place where I’ve coached for a long time, at both West and East, and it’s a place that really became home for me and my family. Both my daughters are still here so it’s exciting to be able to come back in a head coaching role.”
Richardson coached in Plano for 13 years, with the bulk of that experience coming at Plano West as an assistant under former head boys basketball coach Anthony Morgan. While on staff, Richardson helped coach the Wolves to a 6A state championship in 2015.
Richardson totaled 11 years on the sidelines at West before heading across the city for two seasons as an assistant with the boys basketball team at East under Matt Wester. Following the 2019-20 season, he opted to pursue a return to head coaching.
“I had been in Plano for 13 years, but prior to that I was a head coach for six years,” Richardson said. “It was just timing — I had two daughters who had graduated and went to college, and once they were out and had their own places, I had that desire to pursue being a head coach again. That opportunity came up last spring and Blooming Grove is a great community. I really appreciate the people there and it’s a place I’d still be coaching at had it not been for a Plano ISD coming open.”
Prior to coaching at Blooming Grove, Richardson logged head coaching stints out west at Fort Davis, McCamey and Fabens — ironically enough, it was while at Fabens when Richardson first met Morgan, then coaching at El Paso Parkland. Richardson made the move to Plano to join Morgan’s staff in 2007.
Fourteen years later, Richardson is undertaking his first head coaching job in PISD. He’s rounded out his staff with assistants Alexann Yancey and Kathy Diggs, as that group looks to keep the Lady Panthers on the ascent.
Richardson takes over an East team that made the rare five-round playoff run without a single senior in its postseason rotation. The Lady Panthers are paced by a veteran core of players that have been logging heavy minutes at the varsity level since they were freshmen in rising seniors Donavia Hall, Kayla Cooper, Ada Anamekwe and Tiana Amos.
“Obviously it’s a very talented team. Coach Linson did a great job the last couple years and those kids are such great girls who are hard workers, hungry and want to succeed,” Richardson said.
Richardson began workouts with his players earlier this week and plans on a busy summer watching the Lady Panthers with their respective club teams. As he puts it, that process had already begun well before penning this next chapter in his coaching career.
“There’s always going to be an adjustment. They’ll have to make adjustments to a new coach and I’ll have to make adjustments to coaching girls and getting to know them,” Richardson said. “But that’s where getting to watch them play this summer will help. Even before getting the job, I had already started watching film on them and just getting to know they play.
“Even then, it always makes it easier knowing that you’ve got a group that loves each other and plays for each other.”
