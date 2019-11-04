District 10-6A No. 3 seed Rowlett offered little resistance for Texas Girls Coaches Association No. 8 and District 9-6A co-champion Plano West in Monday's Class 6A bi-district round, falling to the Lady Wolves in a low-drama sweep.
West opened with a definitive, 25-10 victory in set No. 1, a frame that saw West senior Jill Pressly collect three times as many kills as Rowlett did as a group. From there, set wins of 25-18 and 25-24 finished up the first-round victory for the Lady Wolves.
Though West wasn't pushed in the sweep, head coach Justin Waters said he saw the complacency that often plagues his talented group creep in over the final two frames.
"Same old story of the season. Come out strong and come out excited in the first set, win big, and then kind of let off the gas. Once again, I'm not too worried about it right now, because, once the competition increases, I don't really think we're going to let off the gas," he said. "I think they're going to stay competitive, so I'll start worrying about that in the third or fourth round."
West will move on to take on the winner of Waco Midway and Tyler Lee in the area round.
Though the end of the road was a predictable one for Rowlett, Lady Eagle head coach Olivia O'Dell said she was proud of her club's effort in the face of the steep first-round odds.
"Our district is one of those where we don't get to see a lot of really great volleyball. We've got a couple of teams that really stand out," she said. "I think to come in and put up what we did tonight was a good effort by us to just kind of work out what we could. (We hadn't) seen some of the stuff we saw tonight."
O'Dell also highlighted the impact of her program's seniors and the holes they'll leave behind moving forward.
"They're definitely very invaluable. Just the skill that they bring to the team and their leadership," she said. "They'll be missed next year, (and there are) definitely some big shoes to fill for our younger athletes."
Pressly led West in kills on the night, turning in 16. The total was twice as many as the next-highest total on the Lady Wolves, as fellow senior Iman Ndiaye finished with eight. Junior Avery Lowe chipped in six.
The duo of junior Ashley Le and senior Sydney Yap was, as usual, at the top of the assist category for West, collecting 14 and 18, respectively. West also served well, tallying nine aces as a group (senior Camille Murashige paced the team with three).
While Waters wasn't pleased with the drop off among his group as a whole as the match wore on, he said he knows what he can expect from Pressly night in and night out.
"She's just the most competitive player that I've ever seen," he said. "It really doesn't matter what we're doing out here. It doesn't matter what sport we're playing or what the goal of the game or the drill is. She's going to give 100% if winning is an option. ... She really wants this, and she knows that she can put the whole team on her shoulders."
Waters was also happy with the opportunity to lengthen the bench a bit in the first-round matchup, a fact that he said could pay dividends should those athletes be called upon as the postseason moves forward.
"I know what kind of effort and performance I'm going to get out of my starters, but I can't trust that they're going to play consistent and have great games depending on who the competition is, so I have to have a backup plan," he said. "I want to get those backups in the game and get them that experience so they're confident whenever they need to go in."
Seniors Camryn Boddie and Haleigh Dockter each had three kills in Rowlett's 2019 finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.