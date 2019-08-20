Heading into Tuesday's non-district matchup between Texas Girls Coaches Association No. 5 Flower Mound and host Plano West, ranked No. 3, West head coach Justin Waters said the match was an opportunity for one team to emerge with a statement win early in 2019 play.
A 3-1 win for his Lady Wolves later, Waters said he was satisfied with his team's triumph in the wake of a disappointing effort against then-TGCA No. 3 The Woodlands in tournament play last week.
"We worked on it all week and watched a lot of film, both myself and with the girls. ... We kind of took their middle offense out of it and made them rely on their right side and spreading it out to the pin on the outside," Waters said. "Some hiccups here and there, but, in my opinion, we had control of set two and kind of let it slip there at the end. We could've been out of here in three, but they kept the energy up, and we didn't turn into that one-dimensional team that we were this past weekend."
West took down the Lady Jaguars, 25-20, in the first set of Tuesday's contest before racing out to a 17-11 lead in the second frame. Then, in an effort that was reminiscent of late-set collapses from the 2018 iteration of West, Flower Mound roared back to take an eventual 27-25 set victory and knot the match at a game a side.
Instead of folding, though, as was often typical of last year's Lady Wolves during a mid-district rut, Waters' club rallied for 25-22 and 25-20 set victories to close out the four-set win.
"I think they're just more focused. They were disappointed with how last year ended up," he said. "I know we made it to the state tournament for the first time in a while, but we felt that was our tournament to lose. ... With all the preseason hype, they've been really focused, and they want to back it up."
For her part, Flower Mound head coach Jamie Siegel said she didn't view the midweek showdown as a "statement" game. Instead, the Lady Jaguar bench boss, who led the program to a state title a season ago in her first year at the helm, said the matchup was another opportunity for her younger 2019 group to continue meshing, particularly in the wake of a weak performance last week.
"We have a lot of heavy-hitters in our preseason, and what you do now doesn't matter. To me, that was a good match and a preview of what could happen later on," she said. "Everybody's relevant. It's a new year, it's a new season, and nobody cares what happened last year. We don't even talk about it. Whatever people say, they can say, but we care about who shows up when it counts."
Despite some youth up and down the roster, the Lady Jaguars retained a veteran core in juniors Angelique Cyr and Kaylee Cox and senior Sarah Martinez, and the three were impactful in Tuesday's setback. Cox and Cyr totaled 13 and 15 kills, respectively, to pace the program, while Martinez chipped in 14 digs from the back.
The trio, Siegel said, is playing an important role in the continued growth of the rest of the Lady Jaguars' lineup.
"They're returners, and they know how to play and what's expected," she said. "It's helping the younger ones come along and new people that we have at new positions come along. This past weekend was a rough weekend, I would say, in growing, but growing pains happen. That's what happened last year to us, so you take it and you learn from it."
On the West side, the Lady Wolves' trio of high-profile outside hitters in seniors Jill Pressly, Iman Ndiaye and Noelle Piatas led the club's effort.
While all three contributed to a more multi-dimensional attack that Waters said was a far cry from the flat one the team produced in its loss to The Woodlands, it was Pressly who stepped up with some late-set heroics. With West up, 23-22, in set No. 3, Pressly engineered back-to-back points to shut the door. Then, a set later, the senior had a direct hand in three of the Lady Wolves' final six points to put a bow on the match for good.
"She steps her game up to a different level when we need her most and when the pressure's on the line," Waters said. "I think she had an off game in serve-receive. ... She was getting a little frustrated when she was back passing, but I think she took over up front."
Waters also made a switch at libero mid-match, as junior transfer Morgan Carter began the evening in the lone white jersey but gave way to fellow junior Lindsey Zhang.
In the pair's ongoing competition to establish the everyday No. 1 at the position, Waters said the switch was simply born of familiarity.
"I was able to coach Lindsey last year and the year before, so she's very used to where I like my defenders on defense," he said. "Morgan's new to the team and the program and my systems, and, in long rallies, she lost focus here and there and was kind of in the wrong position and got burned a little bit. ... I decided to make the switch to get Lindsey in serve-receive more and to get her in the defensive spots we needed her."
From here, Flower Mound (11-3) will travel to Cedar Park this weekend for the annual Volleypalooza tournament, while West (16-3) will host the 2019 Lone Star Circle of Champions.
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.