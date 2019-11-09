The Plano West volleyball team, currently ranked No. 9 in the country by USA Today and in the top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s first postseason poll, kept rolling in the early going of the 2019 postseason Friday.
The Lady Wolves traveled to Ennis to take on Waco Midway, which they dispatched by way of a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 sweep.
It was another chapter in the ever-growing tale of West getting by on the strength of its talent and motivation to return to the state tournament, as head coach Justin Waters, who has been told by his players repeatedly this season that they would never fail to show up when it mattered, said he witnessed another ho-hum effort despite the lopsided result.
A lot of it, he said, had to do with the travel and the venue.
“It was about the same (as against Rowlett in round one). It was a low-energy environment – it was a really big gym and kind of bland, honestly, with not much noise coming from the stands” he said. “After a two-hour bus ride and getting off the bus and warming up and everything, it was just a low-energy, weird atmosphere to play in, and that kind of got to them.”
West got double-digit kills from seniors Iman Ndiaye (11) and Jill Pressly (15), as Pressly continued to forge the path for the streaking Lady Wolves. Fellow senior Noelle Piatas finished with five and was the only other West athlete with more than a pair of kills in the win.
Junior Ashley Le and senior Sydney Yap turned in 16 and 10 assists, respectively, while Pressly led the program in aces with three.
West expected to meet District 9-6A foe McKinney Boyd, which the Lady Wolves swept in conference action, in next week’s third round.
Instead, the program will get Rockwall, which swept Boyd 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 to advance to take on the Lady Wolves.
That result, Waters said, is beneficial for his club.
“We thought we were going to be playing Boyd next round, and Rockwall ended up sweeping them, so that’s kind of the preferred outcome, honestly,” he said. “I’d much rather play a new opponent rather than someone we’ve already beaten twice just to kind of keep the girls interested and focused. I definitely didn’t want them to go into the third round already focused on the fourth round, so that’s going to kind of help in keeping their heads on straight.”
The Lady Wolves’ predicted fourth-round matchup with The Woodlands, long thought to be the first real postseason test for both teams, is still looming, as The Woodlands swept Vista Ridge to move into the third round, itself. The Woodlands will take on 13-6A runner-up Austin Vandegrift.
Prestonwood plays for state
The Prestonwood Christian volleyball team went back to the TAPPS state final this weekend (results unavailable as of press time), sweeping Bishop Lynch Friday (25-12, 25-21, 25-19) to move one step closer to repeating as state champions.
The Lady Lions took on Houston St. Agnes in the title game, as the Lady Tigers dispatched 2018 Tomball Concordia Lutheran to earn a shot at the defending champs.
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
