Dermot White

Plano West senior Dermot White has been contributing at the varsity level for the Wolves since he was a sophomore.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

When head coach Tyler Soukup took over the Plano West football team, he inherited a program that was in the midst of the most challenging stretch in its history.

The Wolves endured consecutive winless seasons prior to Soukup's arrival but managed a turnover that resulted in a playoff appearance in 2020 during his second season at the helm. That year was something of a breakout for senior Dermot White, then a sophomore, emerging as a versatile option out of the backfield for a West offense that devoted plenty to running the football.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments