When head coach Tyler Soukup took over the Plano West football team, he inherited a program that was in the midst of the most challenging stretch in its history.
The Wolves endured consecutive winless seasons prior to Soukup's arrival but managed a turnover that resulted in a playoff appearance in 2020 during his second season at the helm. That year was something of a breakout for senior Dermot White, then a sophomore, emerging as a versatile option out of the backfield for a West offense that devoted plenty to running the football.
White ascended to starter as a junior and senior, battling his share of injuries along the way, but his value to the program never wavered. In the final game of his high school career against Flower Mound on Nov. 4, White ran for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
In this week's student-athlete profile, White reflects on his high school football career, getting the Wolves back on track, and what's next as he looks towards college.
SLM: Reflect on your performance vs. Flower Mound. What was clicking so well with the team's ground game that night?
DW: I believe we all just had the mentality of not giving up even if it was our last game to be played. We went through the week with the same locked-in focus as every other week and we came prepared for a dog fight. We wanted to go out on a high note, no matter the end score of the game.
SLM: You were part of the group that helped get Plano West back into the playoffs after the tough stretch prior to coach Soukup's hiring. What does it mean to have contributed to helping get West's football program back on track?
DW: It comes with a big feeling of pride to be able to say we were a part of that. It's such a great feeling to see all the years of work in preparation for varsity be paid off with such amazing results. We couldn't have done it without the coaches.
SLM: What will you miss most about high school football?
DW: I'm going to miss being able to look up in the stands and seeing everybody I know. I see my family at the 50-yard line every game, my friends in the student section, and my friend's parents cheering. It all means so much that they are willing to support our team.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a football player?
DW: Definitely my friends, family and coaches — in particular, Vance Feuerbacher and Alex Salinas. They have both pushed me greatly, Alex ever since seventh grade and Vance since 10th grade. Coach (Ryan) Stone has been an awesome running backs coach and he has taught me great lessons. My family has also been my Day One supporters, which really goes a long way mentally.
SLM: Is there a game or moment that stands out as your favorite across your time on varsity?
DW:I'd have to say there are three moments or games I remember most. The first would have to be the game against Lewisville my sophomore year, when we upset them. Me and Vance were both put in big positions, and we were able to put the game away.
The second would be my game against North Mesquite my junior year. That was my craziest game of all, racking up 214 yards on just five touches.
Third would be the game this year against Hebron. Having to play in such crazy weather will always be a fun memory with the team.
SLM: As a senior, what kind of impact has playing football for Plano West had on you?
DW: It's been amazing being given all the opportunities I've gotten. Being able to step into the leadership role I've had will be something I can use for many things down the road. Playing varsity football had been my dream ever since I stepped on the field, and finally doing so is such an experience I will remember forever.
SLM: Do you have plans on playing in college?
DW: Yes, I am currently committed to the Air Force Academy. I am so thankful to be given the opportunity and the shot at showing my skills.
