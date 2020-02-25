RICHARDSON — For three quarters on Monday, the Plano Senior boys basketball team had the upset alarm in its sights. Wylie, led by its star-studded backcourt, had other ideas.
Trailing the District 10-6A champions by just three points entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were outscored 23-10 over the final eight minutes on their way to a 55-39 loss in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Competing in the postseason for the first time since 2014, Plano ends its season at 17-15.
“It was the first time in this setting for all these kids. It was a big moment for them, but I’m proud of the way they played and I was proud of how hard they played,” said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. “I thought we played hard enough to win, but unfortunately at this level and against this kind of competition, you’ve got to be real smart and tough.”
Christian saw plenty of that resolve on Monday. Wylie ignited its transition offense early on to seize a 10-0 lead only for the Wildcats to respond with a 22-12 advantage for the remainder of the half for a 22-22 stalemate through two quarters.
Sophomore Xavier Williams provided an early lift off the bench with all eight of his points coming in the first half — a figure matched by senior Ray Webber, who went on to lead Plano with 12 points on the night.
Senior Bryce Bristow added nine points alongside three steals and three blocks as the centerpiece of a stifling defensive first half that saw Plano generate six second-quarter turnovers to momentarily slow the Pirates’ offense.
“We talked about getting better shots and started doing that. When the ball goes through the basket, you don’t have a running start or the outlets to get the ball down the floor,” Christian said. “Plus, with our defensive philosophy of using more of an ‘amoeba’ defense and changing that up, we were able to get into that with a good offense. When we couldn’t get back is when they separated on us.”
The Wildcats were also able to get the tempo a bit more to their liking, along with a more diligent shot selection that Christian felt eluded the team later in the contest as Wylie began to gain separation.
“I thought we got away from our offensive game plan, which led to some breakouts for them,” he said. “We played pretty solid on the offensive end and were working for great shots, and I think we got away from that with more quick shots. That led to more long rebounds and next thing you know they were pushing it down our throats. With the speed they have, we really couldn’t get back and stop them.”
The Pirates also had a hand in that fourth-quarter outburst, falling back on their dynamic guard tandem of Eli Taylor and Kobe Wiggins to author their most effective run of the ballgame. The duo combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 from Wiggins, who led all scorers with 22 points.
Taylor, meanwhile, set the tone by scoring or assisting on Wylie’s first seven baskets of the second half — attacking the heart of Plano’s varied zone defensive schemes and finding open teammates for quick finishes at the rim to pace a 32-29 lead through three quarters.
Taylor assisted on all four of Wylie’s made field goals in the third quarter and then began the fourth stanza with seven unanswered points to stake Plano to its first double-digit deficit since the opening quarter. Whereas the Wildcats had a counterpunch for that initial salvo, the Pirates’ late surge proved too much.
“We were picked last. Realistically, I have high expectations for this group and our program, but every once in a while you have to give credit is where credit’s due,” Christian said. “These kids did a great job all year long. Not many people thought we’d be here, so to do that is a testament to the work they put in and the faith they had.”
