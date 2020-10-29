There might not be another football team in the Metroplex quite like Plano.
The Wildcats are 0-3, still searching for their first win under new head coach Todd Ford, but have been on the doorstep in encounters against McKinney and Coppell — games Plano lost by a combined three points.
But despite the final margins, the Wildcats have been forced into an unenviable game of catch-up, trailing by at least 21 points in all three matchups played this season. Ford no doubt loves the resilience and never-die-say attitude of his players — a quality he knows is necessary should his program hope to contend for a playoff spot.
But with a 7 p.m. Friday showdown looming against reigning 6-6A champion Marcus, the head coach is hopeful that greater consistency within his ball club isn’t far off.
“When you start digging into the details, right now we just have a consistent pattern of not putting all three phases together at the same time,” Ford said. “We do it in spurts, but it’s been a case of one side of the ball playing and the other not. It’s kind of where we are. We’re doing some really good things. We’re just trying to sync those up and get them merged together, but it’s easier said than done.”
In non-district bouts against McKinney and Lake Highlands, Plano had trouble keeping pace in the first half, trailing by an average of 19.5 points at halftime. They hung tight with Coppell on Friday, only at a 14-13 disadvantage through two quarters before the Cowboys roared to life with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Plano mustered 20 consecutive points of its own in the fourth quarter — all coming inside the final six minutes of the ballgame to put a late scare into the Cowboys.
“We were super pleased with the effort and resilience that they continue to show. That’s a difficult thing to find with a lot of teams,” Ford said. “We just need that complementary football. We’ll get there — I just hope it’s sooner rather than later.”
Ford cited a key number from Friday’s loss — Plano had its best game of the year in forcing turnovers, picking off Coppell quarterback Ryan Walker four times. After all four takeaways, the Wildcats’ offense failed to pick up a first down.
“The first thing is not trying to do too much. I think we’ve gotten better since our first game, but there’s still a lot to improve on,” Ford said. “We’re working to address those things as we practice the following week. You’re not going to fix everything by snapping your fingers, but there are things that we can control and pay attention to those details. If you do that, you’ll find a team that continues to improve.”
The Wildcats hope for a steadier showing Friday in their biggest test of the season. Marcus is undefeated at 4-0 behind one of the area’s most explosive passing attacks. Senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, an LSU commit, helms that unit and has thrown for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has a score of capable of pass-catchers on the outside, from Cal commit and senior J. Michael Sturdivant to junior Dallas Dudley and senior Tyler Schott.
The Marauders are the rare pass-first offense, distributing the ball through the air on 39 of the team’s 69 snaps in last week’s 55-14 blowout of rival Flower Mound.
“They do a great job with off-schedule throws. Garrett does a great job of extending plays,” Ford said. “The ball comes out a lot at different times with him. He’ll scramble around and then deliver the football, other times he’ll make guys miss and throw it down the sideline. He makes a lot of off-schedule plays look routine, and that’s very impressive to me.”
Ford added that slowing Marcus’ passing game requires maintaining pass rush integrity and a heightened discipline in the secondary given the Marauders’ penchant for extending plays.
Plano West at Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
District 6-6A is going to be wild ride especially after all of the close games in week one of league play and Friday's game between surging Plano West and Coppell will be no different.
Defense has been the story for a Wolves team that is not far removed from a 34-game losing streak. Facing a Lewisville team that had averaged 50 points in their first three games, West last week held the Farmers off the scoreboard for the game's final 18 minutes and used a 14-point fourth quarter surge to rally for their biggest win under second-year head coach Tyler Soukup. West won 27-17. The Wolves have yielded just 44 points in four games.
Coppell, meanwhile, can match its entire win total from a year ago with a win over West.
The Cowboys have really sharp at times in earning wins over playoff teams from a year ago in Mesquite and last week held off a furious rally by Plano to earn their third win in four tries.
Quarterback Ryan Walker and Coppell scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to blow a one-point game wide open, and the Cowboys overcame a shaky fourth quarter to hold off Plano, 35-33, in each team’s 6-6A opener at Clark Stadium.
For as well as Coppell has played, the Cowboys seek consistency.
Coppell overcame a blocked punt, a muffed punt, four interceptions thrown to the Plano defense and several dropped passes to defeat a Wildcat team that used a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback to make things interesting late.
Plano East at Lewisville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
The Panthers and Farmers are both in search of their first wins in 6-6A play. One hopes to notch that at the expense of the other in a meeting between two of the area’s more productive offenses.
East has had plenty of success moving the ball, averaging 410 yards per game in non-district before mustering 380 in last week’s district-opening 35-20 loss to Hebron. But converting that yardage into points continues to be a bugaboo for the Panthers, who were plagued by untimely penalties and a pair of gaffes on special teams against the Hawks.
In defeat, junior Ismail Mahdi continued his breakout campaign with 234 total yards of offense and two touchdowns.
Mahdi and senior quarterback Dylan Hayden will have their chances to move the ball against a Lewisville team that has surrendered at least 40 points twice this season and is coming off a 27-17 loss to Plano West.
The Wolves had success working time of possession against a young Farmer defense and contained Lewisville’s high-octane passing offense to the tune of 142 yards on 48% completions.
Games like that have been the exception more than the norm over the past couple seasons, however. The Farmers entered district play averaging 50.3 points behind an explosive mix of college-caliber talent through the air and on the ground.
East will be tasked with containing the area’s leading rusher, Lewisville junior Damien Martinez, who even in defeat still ran for 193 yards on West. Senior Taylen Green headlines the passing game and has a pair of electric pass-catchers in junior Armani Winfield and senior Isiah Stevens to work with.
Friday’s matchup is the first meeting between the Panthers and Farmers since 2016 — a wild collision between the two former district rivals that produced one of the most surreal games in recent program history for both teams.
East led Lewisville 49-27 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before an improbable rally by the Farmers for an eventual 58-56 victory.
