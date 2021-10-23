With a chance to scale the District 6-6A ladder and stay in playoff contention, Plano East was tripped up by a hot start for rival Plano on Friday at Kimbrough Stadium.
And with the heartbeat of their offense limited due to injury, the Panthers couldn’t make up the requisite ground in a 28-14 loss.
East faced an uphill climb on Friday when star running back Ismail Mahdi limped off the field following a three-and-out in the first quarter. Mahdi entered the game second in the Metroplex in rushing yards among 6A programs but carried the ball just five times for 3 yards on the night.
By the time Mahdi exited the ballgame, the Wildcats had already struck for a 13-0 lead. Austin Gonzalez put Plano in front with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter after hitting Myles Bourne-Nelson for a 34-yard touchdown. One series later, the Wildcats’ defense struck with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Drake Hudson for a 13-0 advantage.
The Panthers countered with a 9-yard touchdown run by backup running back Xavier Franco before surrendered 15 straight points to Plano to close out the half. Gonzalez scored on a 2-yard run and found Michael Dorsey for an 82-yard touchdown with 4:40 left in the second quarter for a 28-7 advantage.
The Wildcats nursed that lead to the finish line and picked up their first district win along the way, improving to 1-4 in 6-6A. Gonzalez did the heavy lifting with 265 passing yards and three total touchdowns in the win, while Dorsey caught six balls for 134 yards and a score.
East quarterback Drew DeVillier completed 7-of-9 balls for 56 yards but was also banged up in the first half before giving way to backup David Do over the final two quarters. Franco paced the run game with 71 yards as East dropped to 1-4 in district.
Wolves halt skid with shootout win
Behind its junior quarterback-running back duo of Vance Feuerbacher and Dermot White, the Plano West offense roared to life with more than 400 yards gained to get the better of a 42-35 contest against Flower Mound on Friday at Clark Stadium.
Snapping a five-game losing streak with the win, West jumped on the Jaguars with a 21-point second quarter to build a 27-14 halftime lead. The night was only beginning between the two 6-6A foes.
Flower Mound stormed back behind consecutive touchdown drives for a 28-27 lead midway through the third quarter, only for the Wolves to reclaim the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Feuerbacher to Charlie Johnson with 8:05 left in the fourth, followed by a two-point conversion by White, for a 35-28 lead. Nick Evers responded with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Walker Mulkey to knot things up at 35-35 with 7:22 remaining.
West shaved nearly six minutes off that game clock behind a 10-play drive predicated on nine runs by either Feuerbacher or White. The latter found the end zone with 1:45 remaining on a 12-yard run for a 42-35 lead and the Wolves’ defense intercepted Evers one series later to preserve the win.
Feuerbacher totaled 217 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the win, including 146 rushing yards. White carried the ball 17 times for 128 yards and a score, and Jaylon Reed tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns to go along with 64 total yards of offense.
