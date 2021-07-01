One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano Senior that are moving on.
Amanda Walsh
Girls soccer
If the Lady Wildcats found the back of the net last season, there’s a strong chance that Walsh was a reason why.
Be it her passing or shooting, Walsh was a constant in Plano’s attack during her senior campaign. One of the top goal-scorers in the area, Walsh took the reins of the Lady Wildcats’ offense to the tune of 25 goals and eight assists.
Although the strength of District 6-6A, which produced the Class 6A state champion in Flower Mound and two other teams that advanced at least three rounds in the playoffs in Hebron and Marcus, narrowly kept the Lady Wildcats out of the postseason, Walsh still earned plenty of commendation for her final year of high school soccer as an all-district first-team selection.
She will continue her soccer career at the next level at Central Arkansas.
Tylan Hines
Football and track
Hines had big shoes to fill as he took over the Plano backfield for Kyron Cumby, one of the most explosive running backs in Wildcat history. Hines was plenty up to the challenge, showcasing his own penchant for the big play and the ability to torment defenses on the ground or through the air.
He logged 1,082 rushing yards as a junior and totaled 721 yards and 14 touchdowns across just seven games played as a senior.
Hines exits Plano with 2,427 career rushing yards, a district offensive newcomer of the year accolade and multiple all-district first-team selections as he transitions to the college gridiron at Air Force.
Mikayla Eddins
Girls basketball
Eddins has contributed at the varsity level since she was a freshman, playing off the bench during the Lady Wildcats’ run to a Class 6A state championship in 2018.
In the three seasons that followed, Eddins helped steady Plano among the state’s elite. She helped the Lady Wildcats advance at least three rounds deep in the playoffs all four years on varsity, including a regional finals trip in 2020, and captured 6-6A MVP honors as a junior.
The Arkansas-Little Rock commit was named to the all-district first team as a senior last season, pouring in balanced averages of 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Wildcats.
Jason Hawkins
Baseball
The Wildcats were a feel-good story during the 2021 postseason, needing to win a play-in game against rival Plano West just to qualify for the playoffs and then making a run to the regional quarterfinals. It was the first time Plano had advanced that far since 2014, and Hawkins was a big reason why.
Operating on both ends of the Wildcats’ battery during his senior season as both a catcher and pitcher, Hawkins was also at the top of the team’s batting order. He hit .321 with a .490 on-base percentage as a senior, logging 34 hits, 34 runs, 16 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits and two home runs. That included a walk-off homer to clinch an area playoff series win over South Grand Prairie on May 14.
Hawkins, who will continue his career at McClennan Community College, participated in the North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star game on Tuesday and was named to the THSBCA 6A elite team.
Darby Hickey
Softball
The Lady Wildcats qualified for the playoffs for the 14th consecutive postseason after weathering a loaded district schedule for a fourth-place finish. Batting in the heart of the order, Hickey was perhaps the team’s steadiest presence at the plate.
The first baseman hit .478 from the plate during district play to go along with a .538 on-base percentage. She added 21 RBIs and posted a .943 fielding percentage on her way to an all-district first-team selection.
Hickey will continue her softball career into college, committed to The University of Texas at Tyler.
