Salese Blow

Plano alum Salese Blow, right, closed out her high school career as the Lady Wildcats' all-time leading scorer.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. 

During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments