One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano Senior who are moving on.
Justin McBride, boys basketball
McBride transferred back to Plano midway through his junior season in 2022, immediately carving out minutes in a deep frontcourt and helping the Wildcats put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season and a run to the area round of the playoffs.
It was one of the special years in program history, and McBride helped lead Plano to even brighter pastures the following season as a senior.
The Oklahoma State commit helped anchor the Wildcats' first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2007, which came on the heels of winning District 6-6A for the second consecutive year. He ran the show alongside fellow alum Nikk Williams and rising senior Tyran Mason, averaging 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on the year, as well as 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks.
McBride was recognized as the 6-6A co-MVP and an all-state pick by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Salese Blow, girls basketball
Opponents threw the proverbial kitchen at the Lady Wildcats' leading scorer all throughout her varsity career, only to come up empty-handed all too often opposite one of the state's premier bucket-getters. Blow finished her decorated high school career as the area's leading scorer at 32.8 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
The Wichita State commit averaged 35.2 points per game during district play – eclipsing 40 points four times and 50 points twice, highlighted by a career-high 57 scored on Dec. 10 against Plano West. In just three seasons on varsity, Blow finished as the program's all-time leading scorer at 2,004 points.
She accounted for 59% of Plano's points scored in a district that featured as many as four teams ranked in the state's top 25 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches — and out of necessity on several nights as the engine on a Lady Wildcats team chalked in varsity newcomers.
Averaging 21.9 points as a junior, Blow was voted as the 6-6A offensive player of the year for the second straight season.
Kyle Bade, baseball
Bade starred on the diamond for the Wildcats all four years of his high school career, helping take the reins of the team over the past three seasons after the 2020 campaign was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the top arms in head coach Rick Cremer's rotation, while also occupying a prominent spot at the top of the batting order, the Oklahoma State commit helped keep Plano competitive against some of the top teams in the state. In the penultimate start of his career, he pitched a three-hit shutout on April 21 to lead Plano past state-ranked Marcus, 3-0.
A key component in the team's surprise run to the regional quarterfinals in 2021, Bade was recognized with a spot on the all-district first team each of the past three seasons.
As a senior, he posted a 1.07 ERA on the mound with 81 strikeouts to go along with a .352 batting average, plus 32 hits, seven doubles, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Emma Hrasko, swimming
One of the top sprinters to pass through the Plano swim program, Hrasko proved capable of competing against the top swimmers in the area as early as her freshman year with the Wildcats.
Hrasko qualified for the Class 6A state meet in all four years of her varsity swimming career, racking up a score of postseason medals along the way. She won district titles in the 100-yard freestyle all four years in high school and complemented that with three district championships in the 50 freestyle.
At the regional level, Hrasko ascended to the podium with a top-three finish on seven occasions, including a gold medal in the 100 free earlier this year as a senior.
Hrasko, who will swim in college for Texas A&M, finished out her decorated career with an 11th-place finish at state in the 100 free.
Kameron Jones, football
Jones spelled alum Tylan Hines out the backfield as a sophomore running back in 2020 before stepping in to fill the role as the anchor of the Wildcats' rushing attack.
Jones went on to lead Plano in rushing each of the past two seasons, including a standout senior campaign that netted all-district first-team honors out of 6-6A. Jones accounted for nearly 1,100 yards of offense on the year, including a career-best 913 yards on the ground on more than 5 yards per carry to go along with four touchdowns.
Jones doubled as a threat through the air, finishing fourth on the team in both receptions (19) and receiving yards (184).
Jones' body of work included a 214-yard rushing performance in a 35-34 win over Keller Central on Sept. 2, which helped set the tone for a year that produced Plano's first playoff appearance since 2017.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.