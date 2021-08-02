One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2021-22.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Plano who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Naylani Feliciano
Volleyball
The Lady Wildcats’ back line has been in good hands over the past few seasons with Feliciano emerging early into her high school career as her team’s go-to option at libero.
The Miami commit has held down that spot in the lineup since her freshman year and has done nothing but produce. Named all-district first team as a junior, Feliciano tallied 490 digs last season — eclipsing the 1,000-dig mark for her career along the way. She also added 20 aces and passed a 2.52 on serve-receive across just 16 matches played in a year riddled with scheduling confluences brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feliciano looks to help lead the Lady Wildcats back to the postseason this fall.
Sullivan Burns
Football
The Plano offensive line has been a haven for college-caliber talent over the years, and Burns is right on track as he prepares for his senior season.
A multi-year starter up front, Burns played right tackle for the Wildcats last year but was used on the left side during the spring. He’ll be called upon to pave running lanes and provide time in the pocket for a brand-new backfield under second-year head coach Todd Ford, but the 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle has begun to catch the eye of college scouts.
During the month of July alone, Burns has received offers from Florida International, Incarnate Word, Bryant, Southeast Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin, according to 247 Sports.
Addison Peters
Girls Soccer
Although opposing defenses had their hands full slowing down Plano’s leading goal-scorer, all-area selection Amanda Walsh, Peters submitted a stout year of her own.
The Lady Wildcats’ forward tallied identical season splits of seven goals and three assists in the preseason and seven goals and three assists during her team’s run through 6-6A.
Named to the all-district first team after starting every match for a Plano team that was state-ranked at times last season, Peters should have plenty of chances to build on the production from her junior year as the program’s top scorer among projected varsity returners.
Makhi Dorsey
Boys Basketball
Since earning a full-time starting role on the Wildcats’ varsity basketball team as a sophomore, Dorsey has developed into one of the area’s stingiest on-ball defenders. His unique sense of timing and quickness, coupled with long arms for his 6-foot stature, have contributed to myriad turnovers generated by the Plano defense.
Named Star Local Media’s all-area defensive player of the year as a junior, Dorsey averaged 2.4 steals and 2.0 steals last season, adding 11.5 points and 3.2 assists to help will Plano to a fourth-place tie in 6-6A.
He was instrumental in leading the Wildcats’ playoff berth as a sophomore and should have his team in the thick of things once again as a senior.
Bella Bishop
Softball
Despite her sophomore season getting cut short by the pandemic, Bishop made up for lost time in a big way during her junior year.
Holding down a spot in center field, Bishop logged .943 fielding percentage on top of stout marks at the plate. During district play alone, Bishop hit .391 with a .462 on-base percentage, as well as 10 RBIs for a Plano team that finished fourth in 6-6A and showed well in a first-round series loss to co-district champion Allen.
With one year left on the high school diamond, Bishop will look to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 15th consecutive playoff berth next season.
