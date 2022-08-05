One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2022-23.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Plano who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Kyle Bade
Baseball
For the second consecutive spring, Bade closed out the season with a select to the 6-6A all-district first team.
Bade did so despite battling injury during his junior campaign, which limited the Plano ace's reps on the mound. He still found ways to contribute, however, tallying a .347 batting average with 26 hits, six doubles, two triples, one home run, 12 RBIs and 16 runs—the majority of which were team-high totals.
Bade managed to log 23.2 innings on the bump, going 4-1 as a starter with a 2.96 ERA, 26 strikeouts, eight walks and two saves in relief for a Plano team whose playoff hopes went down to the wire.
Earning all-district honors for his play in the outfield, which included a .923 fielding percentage, Bade looks to help the Wildcats book a return to the postseason after missing out for just the second time since 2011.
Salese Blow
Girls Basketball
After cracking the 6-6A all-district second team as a sophomore, Blow took the reins as Plano's offensive anchor during her junior season and showcased one of the top scoring arsenals in the area along the way.
Named 6-6A offensive player of the year, Blow averaged 21.9 points per game, as well as 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 steals, to help lead the Lady Wildcats to an 11th consecutive playoff appearance. A Star Local Media all-area second-team selection, Blow was also named to the TABC all-region team.
On the heels of a productive summer on the club circuit, look for Blow to reprise a similar role as the engine of the Lady Wildcats' attack.
Emma Hrasko
Swimming
A state meet qualifier dating all the way back to her freshman season in 2020, Hrasko once again found herself competing among the best in Class 6A to conclude her junior year in the pool.
Hrasko qualified for state in two events as a junior, competing in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Plano's standout sprinter took 12th in the 50 free, clocking a 24.16, and finished 14th in the 100 free with a 52.34.
Hrasko earned her spot at state after placing third at regionals in both events, and she could have Plano in contention for some additional state berths as a senior. In addition to anchoring the Lady Wildcats' sprint races, Hrasko swam the first leg of the team's 200 medley relay and the last leg of the 200 free relay last season—both of which placed fourth at regionals and are projected to return all four swimmers next year.
Justin McBride
Boys Basketball
McBride was a midseason addition during the Wildcats' unbeaten regular season in 2021-22, transferring back to Plano in January after previously playing for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
The 6-foot-7 forward made an immediate impact as part of a deep Wildcat frontcourt, averaging 10.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the year. McBride was plenty efficient as well, converting 54.8 percent of his shots from the field, including a whopping 57.1 percent from long range.
Among the three-star prospect's highlights was a monster 12-point fourth quarter to nearly will a last-minute comeback by Plano in its area-round loss to state-ranked Lake Highlands.
McBride has impressed on the club courts this summer, recently named to the EYBL Peach Jam all-circuit first team, and should be a force next season as a senior.
Aiden Ussery
Boys Soccer
Ussery helped man the midfield for the Wildcats during his junior season, logging plenty of productive minutes during the team's run to the 6A state championship match.
On the year, Ussery totaled five goals and three assists, including two goals and three helpers during Plano's 6-6A championship campaign.
Ussery was named to the all-district first team and the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region second team, and he could be in line for a greater workload as a senior given the plethora of starters lost to graduation from the Wildcats' state runner-up year.
