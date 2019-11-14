Eleven Plano Senior student-athletes across eight sports put pen to paper Wednesday morning and realized the dream of playing college athletics.
With a crowd of classmates, teammates, coaches and family members on hand, those seniors were recognized for that achievement during a school ceremony on National Signing Day’s early period.
Wildcats who signed letters of intent included softball players Cate Bade (Princeton) and Audrey McNeill (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), baseball players Carson Hart (Angelo State) and Hunter Reid (Texas A&M-Texarkana), distance runner Bianca Carroccio (Alabama), volleyball players Sophie Robinson (Princeton) and Keaton Long (Lewis), soccer player Stephanie Lynn McClung (Lubbock Christian), swimmer Alex Sanchez (Texas A&M), girls basketball player Jordyn Merritt (Florida) and acrobat Riley Chimwala (Baylor).
“It’s really big for me. It’s such a big family here and I appreciate everyone for coming out,” Merritt said. “It’s still pretty early in the morning, so for them to come here and celebrate this day with us is pretty great.”
Merritt, who just began her senior season on the hardwood, can do so with a clear focus toward steering the Lady Wildcats back to the playoffs after initially committing to Florida in September on the heels of a junior campaign that netted District 9-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Meanwhile, the connection between Sanchez and A&M ramped up in recent weeks. Sanchez was among the area’s breakout swimmers last season after placing fifth at the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, and the future Aggie said he has his sights set on both the state medal stand and a spot in the Olympic Trials — of which he is around 1.5 seconds shy of the qualifying time in the two aforementioned races.
Players like Bade and McNeill are no stranger to finding success on the state stage after helping lead Plano softball to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2018. They’ll look to conjure more success next spring but locked up a crucial part of their collegiate futures beforehand. McNeill’s path to A&M Corpus Christi came after a successful camp showing while Bade made an immediate connection with Princeton.
“I actually went on an official visit after being out of town two weeks for softball,” Bade said. “Usually I get homesick, but that wasn’t the case when I went to the Princeton campus. I just fell in love with it. It’s so beautiful up there and I wanted to find a school that fit my needs in both academics and athletics, and I think I found the right place to me.”
Reid and Hart look to translate their own success on the diamond to the college ranks at their respective schools, with Reid committing to A&M-Texarkana and Hart bound for Angelo State. Fittingly enough, Hart will join his old brother, Connor, in San Angelo as the university’s first-ever siblings to play for the baseball program at the same time.
“My brother signed with them in 2017, plus it’s just a great fit for me,” Hart said. “They’ve got a great developmental program and it’s one of the top Division II programs in the country. I loved the atmosphere.”
Long also enjoyed a bit of history in committing to Lewis, marking the Wildcats’ first-ever men’s volleyball player to sign with a college.
“It was mostly the environment there. When I went on my official visit, I loved everything about it, from the players to the coaches,” he said. “I felt like it was the right place for me because of the playing time I’ll get right away and how welcoming the place was.”
Robinson, meanwhile, had her arduous recruiting journey rewarded with a commitment to Lehigh — a school that stuck with the standout middle blocker following an ACL injury in March that sidelined Robinson for her entire senior season. Denied the chance to lead the Lady Wildcats on the court as a senior, Robinson had a memorable end of her high school career after getting the chance to serve in Plano’s season finale against Prosper.
“It was really, really special. Being a four-year letterman, it was absolutely devastating to not play my senior season because of the leadership role I had been working for and all the work I had put in on and off the court,” Robinson said. “Getting injured in March was really tough for me and the team, so to serve in that last game just meant so much to me.”
On the track, Carroccio, who qualified for the state track meet last season in the 800-meter run, will continue to run at Alabama, while Chimwala continues into the college ranks with Baylor’s five-time national champion acrobatics and tumbling team. McClung, who plays club soccer for FC Dallas, will head west for the next chapter of his career after inking with Lubbock Christian.
