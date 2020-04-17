When thinking back to the start of his senior season with the Plano East boys basketball team, Evan Williams is all too grateful for the opportunity he’s earned to extend his career on the hardwood.
That chance came earlier this month when the Panthers’ all-district forward announced a commitment to Cornell — securing both an Ivy League education and a shot at helping usher in a resurgence for the Big Red.
“I’m just beyond grateful to have this opportunity — even to attend an Ivy League institution, that means a lot,” Williams said. “As of right now, a big goal in going to this school is to help bring them back to the NCAA tournament. They’ve been down for a few years and I feel like this could be a new jump start for my basketball career.”
Williams did much of the same during his final campaign for the Panthers — soldiering through a winless district campaign as a sophomore in 2017 and nearly willing the program to the postseason as a senior. East’s five district victories in 2020 matched the team’s total number of conference wins from 2017-19.
“I love Plano East. We had a few rough years and a coaching change after my sophomore season, but I feel like we’re slowly bringing the old Plano East back,” Williams said. “It started with us, my group of guys. In the coming years, I think they’ll get back to being what they used to be.”
Just how seamless that process would be for Williams, who carried lofty expectations into his senior year as East’s most experienced player, was hardly a given early into the season when the forward missed 12 games due to mononucleosis.
“I had it pretty bad — I lost 26 pounds in one week. I wasn’t eating or anything,” Williams said.
Compounding matters was that Williams’ recruitment was yet to take off, with any interest at the time limited to junior colleges.
The forward admitted his morale was low for a bit, but he managed to work himself back into basketball shape and turn in a career year for the Panthers. Williams led the team in points (10.3), rebounds (6.9) and blocks (1.2), submitting hallmark moments along the way like a game-winning shot on Jan. 14 against Plano West.
“I knew going into that season that I had to be the guy. Being the only senior that was there for multiple varsity seasons, I knew I had to change my style of play and my motivation,” Williams said. “I had to try and lead these guys and try and make some change.”
Eventually, Division I schools around the country began to take notice. Williams said his recruitment began to pick up in late January after his AAU coach, Darius Coleman, helped put together a highlight reel of the forward after he returned from his illness.
“That video got a few thousand views. Next thing I know, coaches are starting to call and are blowing up my phone out of nowhere,” Williams said.
Schools like Pennsylvania and Western Michigan were among those who came calling, but it wasn’t until a February visit to Cornell — the furthest from home that Williams had ever traveled — that it all began to fall into place.
“The experience was different. I loved it. I loved the people, the place, the team, the coaches — it all stuck out to me in a different way,” Williams said. “And of course, an Ivy League education is huge and something I take very seriously.”
Currently enrolled in the university’s School of Architecture, Art and Planning, with a prospective major in urban and regional studies, Williams said his decision was impacted a bit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which precluded him from being able to schedule any additional visits.
“It did change the course of my recruitment, but at the end of the day I feel like going to Cornell was such a win-win for me because of the team and the education,” Williams said.
In the meantime, Williams is staying active through bodyweight workouts and calisthenics — making due with not having any weights available at his home. As he awaits a return to normalcy, Williams can do so with the assurance that his basketball career is far from finished.
“It’s been a lot of running and jump rope as well. In times like these, you have to make sure you’re on top of your game,” Williams said.
