The Plano football team's first win of the 2022 season was an emotional one for senior running back Kameron Jones, and beyond just the final score.
Jones turned in a career-best rushing performance against Keller Central on Sept. 2, rushing for 214 yards and a touchdown to help the Wildcats pick up a 35-34 victory. Jones did so not long after the passing of a loved one, and that weighed on Plano's third-year running back as he helped lead his team to the win column.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Jones reflects on an emotional performance, his development as a running back, and how he stays busy off the football field.
SLM: What was working so well for you that night to turn in a performance like that?
KJ: I was playing with a heavy heart, mourning the death of a good soul who left this Earth too early. I believe he was watching over me and allowed me to put on the performance I did — #LLT.
SLM: Obviously, no big rushing performance is complete without some strong play up front. What is the bond like between you and the offensive linemen?
KJ: The offensive linemen are my dogs on and off the field. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.
SLM: As you play your third season on varsity, how do you feel like your game has grown since your sophomore year?
KJ: From my sophomore year to now, my game has grown in the simplest ways — just by starting to understand the game more and allowing myself to make the right decisions at the right times.
SLM: How did you work on developing yourself as a running back during the offseason?
KJ: I worked on developing myself this offseason by taking my body through hell and back. Even when I didn’t feel like it, I was working trying to achieve the end goal of taking my team to the playoffs this year.
SLM: There's plenty of history at Plano with the running back position. What does it mean to continue that part of the football program's legacy?
KJ: It means a lot to me. I remember being in eighth grade watching Kyron Cumby run all over defenses, and I just remember telling myself that would be me one day and now that I'm doing it. It just feels unreal.
SLM: What do you want to get out of your senior year in high school, both on and off the football field?
KJ: I just want to have a good time so I can look back in five or six years and say I lived my senior year to the fullest.
SLM: For as much time as football takes up, it's always nice to have some downtime. What are your go-to hobbies and activities outside of playing football?
KJ: Besides playing football I like to design clothes for my clothing brand "Sleezy World Ent," which means that we live in a world that really doesn’t pay attention to certain things. One of those things is black history, so I like designing pieces that acknowledge black history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.