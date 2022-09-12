Kameron Jones

Plano senior Kameron Jones ran for 214 yards and a touchdown to help the Wildcats pick up their first win of the season, 35-34 against Keller Central on Sept. 2.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

The Plano football team's first win of the 2022 season was an emotional one for senior running back Kameron Jones, and beyond just the final score.

Jones turned in a career-best rushing performance against Keller Central on Sept. 2, rushing for 214 yards and a touchdown to help the Wildcats pick up a 35-34 victory. Jones did so not long after the passing of a loved one, and that weighed on Plano's third-year running back as he helped lead his team to the win column.

