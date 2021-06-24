One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the first of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano West that are moving on.
Jacob Stephens
Football and Baseball
Stephens’ career on the West football field has been a roller coaster. He braved the druthers of the program’s longest losing streak ever — a run of 34 straight losses that included winless seasons in 2017 and 2018 — and was one of the anchors in the Wolves’ return to prominence in 2020.
West sparked one of the area’s biggest turnarounds, posting a 6-5 record and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
It was a gratifying feeling for the program’s senior class, including their star linebacker and defensive leader. Across the Wolves’ 10-game regular season, Stephens logged 77 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries — including one takeaway that he returned for a touchdown in West’s 28-0 season-opening rout of Wylie.
Also a multi-year letterman on the baseball field, Stephens will continue his football career at Trinity Valley Community College.
Ashley Le
Volleyball
Entrenched as a starter since she was a freshman, Le developed into one of the top setters in the state over the course of her career. She engineered some of the Lady Wolves’ most productive offenses in program history, including in 2019 and 2020 when West made runs to the Class 6A state tournament.
Although much of her supporting cast on the outside graduated in 2020, Le remained productive as a senior. She was named setter of the year in a talent-rich 6-6A district and helped lead the Lady Wolves to the regional quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year.
Good for nearly eight assists per set as a senior, Le was an absolute force behind the service line as well. The Virginia commit totaled 105 aces during the Lady Wolves’ state runner-up campaign in 2020.
Tagen Jamison
Wrestling
Jamison exits high school as one of the most decorated grapplers not only in West’s history but in all of Plano ISD wrestling.
Jamison became the first wrestler in PISD history to win multiple state championships as he captured first place in the 138-pound bracket at state in April. He previously won state as a sophomore at 132 pounds and qualified for the state finals as a freshman and junior.
Bound for the University of Minnesota for the next chapter in his wrestling career, Jamison went undefeated as a senior and led the Wolves to new heights as a program during his time on varsity.
Estefania Hernandez
Tennis
West head tennis coach Morgen Walker has never been shy about playing freshmen in his everyday varsity lineup. Hernandez was one of multiple freshmen to crack that rotation in both singles and doubles in 2017. With each ensuing year, the Grand Valley State signee rose up the depth chart — eventually playing on the No. 1 singles line as a senior.
Along the way, Hernandez helped the Wolves maintain their status as one of the top high school tennis programs in the state. The four-year starter logged heavy reps for the team’s state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020 and played for a state qualifier three of her four years on varsity.
Hernandez also had a strong spring, teaming with fellow four-year veteran Janet Pham to qualify for the state tournament in girls doubles in May.
Antonio Romero
Swimming
The Wolves have enjoyed a resurgence for their swim program under head coach Allison Looney, winning three consecutive district championships. Romero has been plenty instrumental in that effort, qualifying for the 6A state meet each of the past three years.
The West captain participated in three events at state during his senior season, placing top five in two. He took fifth overall in the 200-yard individual medley by swimming a 1:50.55 and teamed with Theodore Chen, Josemaria Romero and Kai Joshi to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:32.68).
Lauded by Looney as “one of the most focused swimmers I’ve ever coached,” Romero is headed to Georgia Tech to continue his swimming career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.