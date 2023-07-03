One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano West who are moving on.
Adayah Wallace, softball
A mainstay atop the Lady Wolves' batting order throughout her four-year varsity career, Wallace helped lead the Lady Wolves to District 6-6A championship and regional quarterfinal appearance during her senior season.
Voted as 6-6A co-MVP, Wallace left quite the legacy as the latest in a long line of blue-chippers to come through the West softball program. A two-time SLM all-area selection, Wallace stole a whopping 44 bases during a junior season where she hit .451.
The Texas commit was just as vital both at the plate and in the field during her senior season, hitting .415 with a .500 on-base percentage to go along with 46 hits, 46 runs, four triples, 28 steals and a .931 fielding percentage in center field.
Head coach Mike Ledsome credited Wallace and the rest of the Lady Wolves' senior class with helping fuel the team's bounce-back year in 2023.
Blaire Bayless, volleyball
Bayless had a tough act to follow as she entered her first season of varsity volleyball with the Lady Wolves, with West coming off a Class 6A state runner-up finish in 2019.
Bayless made an immediate impact as a sophomore, earning 6-6A newcomer of the year honors and she managed to bookend that accolade with a unanimous pick for district MVP following her senior season on the hardwood.
Bayless helped bring along a young West squad last fall, filling all manner of roles as a six-rotation hitter who submitted one of the top seasons of any volleyball player in the state. Voted as SLM's all-area MVP for the 2022 season, Bayless finished off her senior year with 525 kills on a .304 hitting percentage, as well as 131 aces, 71 blocks and 301 digs.
The Pittsburgh commit was the catalyst behind a season that produced a district championship, regional quarterfinal berth and a 27-match win streak during the regular season.
Anirudh Reddy, tennis
Reddy helped steady the Wolves among the state's elite on the tennis courts, compiling a four-year varsity career that included a quartet of district titles and three appearances in the 6A state tournament during the fall season.
Reddy carved out a spot in head coach Morgen Walker's lineup as a freshman in 2019, a year that produced the first of back-to-back state runner-up finishes for the program.
As a junior, Reddy occupied the No. 1 spot on the Wolves' singles line during their run to a sixth team state championship.
And in all too fitting fashion, Reddy concluded his high school career with some additional hardware this year during the spring. He teamed with rising junior Emma Thoms to win a 6A state title in mixed doubles.
Dermot White, football
Count White, a three-year varsity contributor, among the student-athletes who helped rejuvenate the Wolves' football program. He spelled alum Tabren Yates at running back throughout his sophomore season in 2020, averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry during a season that produced the team's first playoff appearance since 2014.
White took the mantle as one of the key components of the West offense during his junior and senior seasons, earning all-district first-team honors both years. The running back battled injuries during that time but still found his share of success when toting the rock—between his junior and senior seasons, White totaled 1,821 rushing yards on more than 6.5 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns.
Set to continue his football career at Air Force, White's highlight reel included one of the more impressive statistical showings in program history during a September 2021 contest against North Mesquite. The running back touched the ball just five times—four carries and one reception—and still managed to total 160 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Ethan Fang, golf
Fang finished off his high school golf career in memorable fashion, earning a second-place individual finish April 29-30 at the 6A state tournament. Fang came up big with a birdie on the 18th hole to finish one stroke ahead of Houston Memorial's Charlie Wylie and capture a silver medal during his final high school tournament.
Fang carded rounds of 67 and 69 over two days in Georgetown—one of just three 6A golfers to log rounds under 70 across both days at state—to finish off a dominant postseason for the Wolves' top golfer.
Taking the reins of the team following the graduation of 2022 6A state champion Matt Comegys, Fang finished atop the leaderboard during the district and regional tournaments before helping guide West to a fifth-place team finish at state.
