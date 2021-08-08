One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2021-22.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Plano West who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Ethan Scribner
Tennis
As a junior, Scribner made a leap up West head coach Morgen Walker’s lineup onto the No. 1 singles line. Despite the step up in competition, Scribner held his own during the Wolves’ team season in the fall — a campaign that resulted in the program’s second straight state runner-up finish.
Scribner enjoyed a similar result during the spring. He teamed with junior Kishan Kersten to finish as state runner-up in boys doubles at the 6A state tournament and won championships at the district and regional levels along the way.
West is set up for another productive year this fall, graduating no boys players from the lineup it fielded in last year’s state final against Round Rock Westwood.
Jean Dixon
Volleyball
As the Lady Wolves bid adieu to a star-studded cast of hitters from their 2019 state runner-up team, players like Dixon stepped up to help fill those voids and fuel another productive season for West.
Through West’s first 17 matches of the season, Dixon tallied 155 kills on nearly three per set and for a .278 hitting percentage. Adding 15 aces, 16 blocks and 59 digs over that stretch, Dixon’s passing was a welcome element to the Lady Wolves’ offense — the McNeese State commit finish second on the team in assists (124).
Dixon split District 6-6A hitter of the year honors with Flower Mound star Angelique Cyr and will reprise her role as one of the centerpieces of the Lady Wolves’ attack this season.
Farid Mobarak
Wrestling
For the second consecutive year, Mobarak concluded his season on the podium at the 6A state wrestling meet.
The West grappler once again donned a silver medal after wrestling to a runner-up finish in the 182-pound bracket. Falling to unbeaten Jonathan Wertz of The Woodlands College Park in the finals, Mobarak scored wins over Weatherford’s Jesse McCaslin (fall, 4:58), Richmond George Ranch’s Luke Marvin (fall, 4:45) and New Braunfels’ Landon Marsh (decision 8-3).
Prefacing his qualification at state with a district championship and a regional runner-up finish, Mobarak will take the reins of the West boys’ program next season following the graduation of two-time state champion Tagen Jamison.
Monica Marsh
Girls Basketball
Marsh played beyond her years during an abbreviated freshman season and picked up where she left off as a sophomore.
Across the Lady Wolves’ first 18 games of last season, the guard tallied 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game — thriving as the focal point of opposing defenses in a talented 6-6A district and earning all-district first-team honors as a result.
Marsh’s finest hour came in a 79-74 win over state-ranked McKinney North on Dec. 4 when she scored a career-high 43 points.
Marsh and the Lady Wolves begin their 2021-22 campaign this winter, seeking the program’s first playoff berth since 2017 under new head coach Charlie Grant.
Santiago Sanchez
Boys Soccer
There may not have been a soccer player in 6-6A who played bigger than their actual size than Santiago.
Just 5-foot-5, Santiago scored three goals during his junior season and all coming off headers from corner kicks. The last of those three finishes came on March 16 as the Wolves closed out their year on a high note with a 1-0 victory over a Plano team that qualified for the playoffs.
Sanchez added two assists on the year as one of the anchors of a West defense that produced five shutouts.
Head coach Brennan Satre lauded Sanchez for his leadership and value to the Wolves — both of which will be on display for one more high school season early next year.
