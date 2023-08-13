One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Plano West who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Kate Mansfield
Volleyball
The Lady Wolves enter the fall looking to build off a 2022 campaign that produced a District 6-6A championship, a 27-match winning streak and a trip to the regional quarterfinals.
West graduated some big-time talent within its rotation, but the return of players like Mansfield should keep the Lady Wolves in the hunt once again in 6-6A. Committed to California, Mansfield earned a spot on the all-district first team as a junior, fortifying the middle of the court alongside alum Ainsley Denison while recording 192 kills and a team-high 98 blocks.
West graduated a whopping 784 kills between alums Blaire Bayless and Katelyn Ruhman, and while the team still plenty of promise on the outside between sophomores Blaire Bowers and Reese Poerner, Mansfield should contribute plenty to the Lady Wolves' success around the net this season.
Tyson Jones
Football and Track
The Wolves project to be young on the gridiron this season, notably at the skill positions on offense after graduating their leading passer, rusher and receiver from last year.
Head coach Tyler Soukup expects the offensive line to be a strength, however, and the return of Jones is a big reason why. An all-district second-team selection at offensive tackle, Jones is entering his third year as a starter up front and has drawn high praise from his head coach for his work put in throughout the offseason.
Jones fortifies the Wolves' offensive line and doubles as one of the top performers on the high school's track and field team. Jones was a regional qualifier in the shot put as a junior, earning a silver medal in the event at the district meet and PR'ing with a 51-5 at the area meet to take fourth.
Emma Thoms
Tennis
Thoms finished off her sophomore year on quite the high note, teaming alongside alum Ani Reddy to capture a Class 6A state championship in mixed doubles during the spring tennis season.
Thoms looks to build off that effort as a junior, returning for her third season in West's varsity lineup. Playing on the No. 2 singles line and No. 1 doubles line as a sophomore, Thoms will be counted on as one of the top performers during the team's fall campaign, where the Wolves seek another district championship and look to improve on last year's regional quarterfinal finish.
Will Shepherd
Track and cross country
Shepherd enjoyed a breakout year as a junior, establishing himself as one of the area's top performers in the 800-meter run.
After finishing sixth in the junior varsity district meet as a sophomore, Shepherd was first across the finish line in the varsity 800 last spring with a 1:56.65. Shepherd improved his time one week later at the area meet, running a 1:55.99 to place third and qualify for regionals.
Prior to his productive spring season, Shepherd ran for the Wolves' cross country team. He took 29th at the district meet last fall, helping West to a fourth-place team finish in 6-6A.
Carra Cleaves
Softball
A reliable presence in the circle can go a long way towards success on the softball diamond, and Cleaves provided just that for the Lady Wolves last season.
The right-hander compiled an 18-5 record with three saves last season, doing so with a 2.85 ERA with 66 strikeouts. Head coach Mike Ledsome lauded Cleaves' ability to keep hitters off-balance and pitch to the defense while also flashing a strong glove with a .971 fielding percentage.
Cleaves, an all-district first-team selection and a DFW Fastpitch All-Metroplex honorable mention, also chipped in plenty at the plate with a .321 batting average and 24 hits for a West team that captured a 6-6A championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
