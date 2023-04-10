As the Plano East boys soccer team wrapped up its final home game of the 2023 season on March 7, head coach Rick Woodard stayed in the Kimbrough Stadium locker room by himself for a few minutes afterwards.
It was a moment of reflection for the Panthers' longtime leader, having coached every home game for East inside that venue and countless others elsewhere over the course of nearly three decades at the helm.
"You're just thinking back a little bit on both the good times and not-so-good times," Woodard said. "When I came out and saw our trainer and assistant coach (Jake) Downs, they gave me a smile and I said that I just wanted to take a minute. Twenty-seven years is a long time."
It wasn't long after, leading up to the final game of the year, when Woodard said he told his players that the 2023 season would be his last — announcing his retirement after 35 years of coaching, including 27 at East.
"It was tough. For me, it's always been about the boys," Woodard said. "The wins and losses will come and that's just the way my high school coach would talk to us about it — the wins and losses will come, but it's about getting the boys ready to be successful. I'm really close with this group, lots of them. I think the last day of school when I see the boys for that last get-together, it'll hit me then."
Woodard has been at East since 1996, making the move to Plano ISD following stops at Buda Hays, Galena Park North Shore and Irving MacArthur. Woodard had returned to his alma mater to take over the soccer program at MacArthur and recalled getting a phone call from former East head football coach and campus coordinator Scott Phillips.
"He said they were looking for a soccer coach and someone I had coached with at North Shore had brought up my name," Woodard said.
There was talent on the horizon at East, but Woodard remembered being told when he was hired that he had to "come in and straighten some things out." Although there were some adjustments in acclimating to the PISD feeder system — back then, East's students came from Williams High School and half of Clark High School — it was all business on the pitch for Woodard and the Panthers.
"I came in, the boys worked, bought into what we wanted to do and there were never any problems," Woodard said. "It was amazing. It was like it was meant to be. Everything just fit."
In the years that followed, Woodard built his program around family and relationships. He relished the process of bringing a group of student-athletes together, many of different nationalities, and molding them into a team with a common goal.
Every season presented its own unique challenges, from dealing with the uncertainty of whether a player would opt for academy soccer over high school, to getting standouts from various club teams to mesh and sacrifice for the betterment of the team.
"One thing I've always tried to do is make sure everyone knew that we were one big family," Woodard said. "It's what I've always been about. I still keep in touch with some of the players I had from my first few years of teaching. It's always been about building those relationships and keeping them together."
Naturally, plenty of memories have followed. Named district coach of the year seven times throughout his career, Woodard has been on the sidelines for the most prolific moments in the Panthers' history on the pitch, including a state semifinal appearance in 2004. That team posted a 20-4-1 record and was led by Gatorade National Player of the Year Lee Nguyen, who went on to enjoy a decorated professional career in the MLS and overseas.
"We had such a good group of guys. If someone was down then they would pick them up. When you saw one, you saw four or five others," Woodard said. "That group was very special. They had talent, heart and drive."
The Panthers were on the doorstep of another trip to state 12 years later in 2016, albeit in unorthodox fashion after the team advanced to the regional finals despite finishing fourth in their district. East clinched a playoff spot on the final night of the regular season before making an improbable run to the fifth round.
Although Woodard remembers the heartbreak of that playoff exit, the memories run the gamut — the time a broken sprinkler head flooded the team's locker room, getting to watch his daughter, Hailey, come up through the Lady Panthers' soccer program before going on to play in college, and the chance to coach his son, Ben, during his own varsity run on the pitch at East.
"Coaching your son is a joy but also very difficult because you have to be able to maintain that you're not showing any favoritism while still not getting on him too much if he has a bad game or expecting too much out of him," Woodard said. "Before Ben came up, I actually called my high school coach (Randy Waldrum) because he coached his son in club. The best advice he gave me in the end was, 'Rick, don't be too hard on him because he is your son but expect as much out of him as you would anyone else.'"
It's a career path has afforded its share of unique opportunities for Woodard, even before arriving in Plano. A Midwestern State alum, Woodard once coached a men's club team in Wichita Falls during his college days that included future soccer icon Mia Hamm.
"My roommate and I had a boys team and we found out that a girl was going to play on our team," Woodard said. "At first, we're thinking, 'What?' She came to practice and it didn't take long for us to be like, 'Wow, this will definitely work.' I got to work with Mia for three years. That was quite an experience. She's a special young lady, not just on the field but off it as well."
For as many memories as Woodard has made through soccer, he'll treasure the bonds forged along the way above all else. That rang true in the wake of announcing his retirement, receiving an outpouring of phone calls and messages from friends, former players and fellow coaches around the state.
And although Woodard is preparing for his next chapter in life, it's a journey he won't be on alone — he said that his wife, Kristin, will also be retiring from teaching in Plano.
"We're both still young. We've talked about doing some traveling," Woodard said. "Her family is from Boston and we've talked about getting in a car and literally taking as much time as we want to driving up to the East Coast, the Carolinas and spending some time with her family, and then just coming back here either the same way or a different way. We'll actually have the time."
Time well earned.
