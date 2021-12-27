With the book about to close on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Plano-area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Plano ISD, plus Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Plano Star Courier sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
6. Jamison makes PISD wrestling history
As the Wolves’ wrestling program has scaled new heights in recent years, alum Tagen Jamison has been front and center for it all.
He advanced to the state finals all four years of his varsity career and, as a senior, became the first wrestler in Plano ISD history to win multiple state championships.
After capturing a title at 132 pounds as a sophomore, Jamison took the top spot his senior year after winning the 138-pound bracket at the 6A state meet in April.
A state runner-up as a freshman and junior, Jamison went unbeaten as a senior with state tournament wins over Katy Tompkins Cole Minnick (fall, 3:13), Arlington Martin’s Jaden Two Lance (decision, 7-2) and Weatherford’s Mason Woodward (decision, 14-5).
Also representing West, alum Devin Patton and senior Farid Mobarak joined Jamison on the medal stand after placing second in their final high school meets of the season. Patton, a state champion in 2020, added another medal to her ledger by taking silver at 128 pounds, and Mobarak finished runner-up at 182.
7. Dickey goes out on top
Swimming the final race of his prolific high school career, Plano East alum Trey Dickey saved his best for last.
Dickey captured a long-awaited state championship after winning the 500-yard freestyle on Feb. 26 at San Antonio’s Josh Natatorium at the 6A state meet. Dickey swam a 4:26.77 en route to placing first overall.
Dickey made his fourth trip to state in as many years on varsity. He competed in the 500 freestyle all four times, including barely missing out on a podium spot after placing fourth as a junior.
In addition to his win in the 500, Dickey posted a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:40.07) earlier in the meet, while teammate and senior Gio Linscheer managed sixth in the 500 free (4:31.23) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (1:51.55).
Those two contributed to a 13th-place team finish for the Panthers with 54 points.
8. All-around athletics success at JPII
John Paul II has grown into one of the most well-rounded athletic programs in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, and the private school’s work in 2021 has been some of its finest yet.
In May, the Lady Cardinals hoisted their first-ever state championship in softball, tallying a 25-3-2 record along the way. John Paul did so behind a potent mix of pitching and defense, holding opponents to just 2.1 runs per game and closing the year on an 18-game unbeaten streak. During that stretch, the Lady Cardinals surrendered just 23 runs total.
Two months earlier, John Paul submitted a state runner-up finish in boys soccer — a postseason run chalked in wild finishes — while the school’s boys basketball and girls soccer teams finished among the state’s final four following a pair of state semifinal appearances.
On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals captured their first district championship since 2015.
9. Heikkinen runs to state runner-up finish
West senior Hudson Heikkinen had a memorable close to his standout high school cross country career, submitting the highest individual finish in program history in November at the 6A state meet.
Heikkinen placed second overall in the state final, clocking a 15:04.9.
His state runner-up finish came one year after he placed 44th in the same race. It was the highest a West cross country runner had finished at state since Jonathan Serrell's third-place finish in 2002.
It was quite the postseason for Heikkinen. He won the District 6-6A title and Region I-6A meet title and the Wolves qualified for the state meet as a team after finishing in third place.
His silver medal contributed to a seventh-place team finish by the Wolves with senior Ryan Gulick, senior Will Parks, junior Hogan Heikkinen, junior Kade Holec, senior Ian Artho and senior Ben Whitson also competing.
10. Winans swings for silver
The bar was set high for East senior Meagan Winans, who qualified for the state golf tournament as a sophomore and placed sixth overall.
She concluded her high school career in medal-winning fashion in May by placing second overall in the 6A state tournament, held in Georgetown.
Winans did so behind a strong showing on the second day of the event, carding the best score of any golfer that day with a 69. She shaved six strokes off her first-day tally of 75, which had her five shots back of the lead entering Day Two.
Winans, currently a freshman at Oklahoma, finished the two-day event with a final score of 144 — just one shot behind San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea for the top spot.
In addition to her second-place finish at state, Winans added a Region I-6A championship to her postseason ledger and became the program’s second state medalist in three years — her older sister, Libby, won a state title during her senior year in 2018.
