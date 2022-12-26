As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Plano-area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Plano ISD, plus Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Plano Star Courier sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
10. Lady Wolves turn in another big year
Just one week into the 2022 season, the area's high school volleyball community was dealt some somber news with the passing of former Plano West head coach Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez at age 43 following a battle with cancer.
Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 as well as four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018.
West has built off the foundation laid by Bridge-Rodriguez admirably in the years since, and that included in 2022 when the program captured a district championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
It marked the sixth straight year the Lady Wolves have been at least three rounds deep in the playoffs, and this latest run came on the heels of a momentous regular season that saw the team string together 27 consecutive wins under first-year head coach Cooper Phillips.
Senior Blaire Bayless was the catalyst, voted 6-6A MVP and Star Local Media all-area MVP, while fellow senior Ansley Denison was named the district's top blocker, and sophomore Sophia Wei picked up newcomer of the year honors.
9. Championships aplenty for Prestonwood, John Paul
John Paul II has quickly emerged as one of the state's most well-rounded athletics programs at the private school level, and that was commended recently as winners of the annual Henderson Cup.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools equivalent to the UIL Lone Star Cup, the Cardinals amassed their most successful athletics year in 2021-22, which included state championships won in boys basketball, girls basketball and girls soccer. John Paul also finished as state runners-up in golf, tennis and boys soccer, and its softball, girls track and girls golf teams made appearances at the state tournament.
Nearby Prestonwood Christian, meanwhile, garnered plenty of hardware of its own. The Lions finished off the 2021-22 school year with a state championship win for its baseball program and turned in a resounding fall that featured a state title in volleyball and a state runner-up finish on the football field.
8. Kelley finishes East career on a high note
The Plano East track and field program has quite the lineage of elite sprinters, and alum Tiriah Kelley is as decorated as any in its history. Kelley wasted no time showing she belonged in qualifying for state as a freshman. She made a trip to Austin to compete at state all four seasons on varsity, culminating in a senior year where Kelley helped lead the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish in the team standings in May.
Kelley had plenty of hardware to show for that effort, medaling in three different events. She captured the first state gold medals of her career by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 11.40 and 23.06. According to the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association, her time in the 200 was the third fastest in state history.
Kelley also ran the anchor leg on East's 4x100 relay, teaming with Kaylee Moody, Kaley Qualls and Janiya Richardson to finish in second place with a time of 45.38.
7. Benedetto takes reins at East following McCullough's retirement
In December 2021, Joey McCullough announced his retirement from Plano ISD following eight seasons leading the football program of his alma mater Plano East.
McCullough had worked in PISD since 1993 and amassed a 31-year coaching career. Twenty-nine of those years were spent coaching in Plano, taking over the Panthers in 2014. He led East to three playoff appearances over a four-year stretch during his tenure.
Six weeks after McCullough's decision, PISD found his successor in former Woodrow Wilson head coach Tony Benedetto. Named Dallas ISD's 2020-21 athletic coordinator of the year, Benedetto found success in revamping the athletics culture at Wilson, even beyond its football program.
The Wildcats went 3-7 in their first year under Benedetto before posting a combined record of 15-6 over the next two seasons and qualifying for the playoffs both years. Ironically enough, East submitted a 3-7 record this past season, posting an unbeaten 3-0 run through non-district play before hitting a seven-game skid in 6-6A.
6. Comegys' clutch putt nets state title
The bar for success is quite high when it comes to Plano West golf. Prior to last season, the program had produced two individual state champions over the previous six years in alums Travis McInroe (2016) and Parker Coody (2017).
Alum Matt Comegys etched his name in those same history books by authoring a memorable senior season on the links. He began his postseason with wins in the district and regional tournaments, and he then completed the sweep by winning the 6A state title after sinking an eagle on the 18th hole at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Finishing one stroke ahead of second place, Comegy's clutch make materialized by chipping in a shot from approximately 35 yards out, avoiding a playoff hole and winning the outright state title on the final shot of his decorated high school career.
