Matt Comegys

Plano West alum Matt Comegys captured a Class 6A state championship thanks to an eagle on the final shot of his high school career.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Plano-area athletics.

This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Plano ISD, plus Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.

