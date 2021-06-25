Life begins anew at St. Andrew United Methodist Church with a historic 35th anniversary and open house celebration on Sunday, August 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This milestone anniversary celebrates the grand reopening of campus, the legacy of founding pastor Rev. Robert Hasley and the transition of leadership to Rev. Arthur Jones, only the second senior pastor in the church’s 35-year history. The celebration will culminate with a “Night with the Author” featuring the launch of Rev. Jones’ newest book, Solid Souls, in the sanctuary at 7 p.m.
“St. Andrew’s 35th anniversary will always be remembered as a time of new beginnings, the year life moved beyond the pandemic and people came together again,” said Jones. “We now see the light at the end of the tunnel, in-person worship is growing, programming is back and the community will finally be able to enjoy the newly expanded areas. It has been an unprecedented time, but one in which we have learned, persevered, prayed, and supported one another. This anniversary celebration would not be possible without the vision, commitment, and dedication of Rev. Robert Hasley, who founded St. Andrew 35 years ago. Robert, my dear friend and mentor, is the perfect example of a servant leader who inspires us all to live out our faith and serve one another. As a good shepherd, he built this church so that we would be able to lean on one another in difficult times. This occasion will be a special time to come together and honor his legacy.”
As the church prepares to celebrate this milestone, Rev. Jones will become the second senior pastor of St. Andrew, effective July 1. Appointed by Bishop Mike McKee, Jones, a fifth-generation Methodist minister who began as associate pastor in 2010, succeeds St. Andrew’s Founding Pastor Robert Hasley. Rev. Jones has served in his present role as lead preaching pastor of both contemporary and traditional services at St. Andrew since 2018.
