Plano's St. Andrew United Methodist Church will be hosting its third annual charity golf tournament on May 9.
The event, called "St. Andrew Open Golf Tournament," will raise money for the church's Messenger of Hope Scholarship, which is awarded to high school seniors pursuing higher education, and Charles Stokes Seminary Education fund, which is awarded to students looking to work in ministry.
Last year's tournament raised approximately $50,000, St. Andrew said.
“The average tuition cost of each class at area community colleges is $500 so it’s easy to understand how this tournament can make an impact,” said Ray Adams, the founder of the Messenger of Hope Scholarship, which awarded roughly $71,000 in scholarship money to 33 seniors in 2021. “Too often, students earn good grades and have a true desire for a higher education, but family disruption, health issues or situations beyond their control, such as the effects of the pandemic, make college a financial impossibility."
More information can be found online at t.ly/xA4y.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
