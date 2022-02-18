St. Andrew United Methodist Church opened its “Prom Closet” on an appointment-only basis on Tuesday.

For a two-week period, the church is offering over 4,000 donated dresses (many of which church leaders say have never been worn) and accompanying jewelry, handbags and shoes to high school students.

“That’s a real service that hasn’t been offered,” said Jordan Wonsmos, the church’s director of communications and welcome. “There’s no reason why any young lady in the community should not be able to attend prom for financial reasons, so we want to give that opportunity to anyone who wants to go to prom [so] that not having a dress or shoes isn’t going to hold them back.”

