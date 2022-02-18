St. Andrew United Methodist Church opened its “Prom Closet” on an appointment-only basis on Tuesday.
For a two-week period, the church is offering over 4,000 donated dresses (many of which church leaders say have never been worn) and accompanying jewelry, handbags and shoes to high school students.
“That’s a real service that hasn’t been offered,” said Jordan Wonsmos, the church’s director of communications and welcome. “There’s no reason why any young lady in the community should not be able to attend prom for financial reasons, so we want to give that opportunity to anyone who wants to go to prom [so] that not having a dress or shoes isn’t going to hold them back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.