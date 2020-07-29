For several years, Plano resident Paul Scelsi did something not many have the power to do – he made air ventilators sound interesting.
Encouraged by years of positive feedback, he now has an entire book on how to capture an audience through messaging.
Scelsi’s book, “Grab and Hold Their Attention,” published in June, aims at teaching people to become better speakers. As unemployment rates rise, Scelsi said those looking to nail an interview or presentation will find his book resourceful.
“Anyone interested in creating a more powerful message and then delivering it in a more dynamic method can benefit.”
The idea began in 1998 when Scelsi was hosting seminars across the country for roofing experts. He was hearing the same sentiments after each speech. Scelsi said attendees often said something along the lines of, "You took a very boring topic and made it exciting,” or “You totally changed my mind,” after his presentations.
The encouragement he received from others inspired him to write a book on the power of messaging. In 2008, he had an outline.
“Then I quickly shelved it, feeling a bit lost as to how to proceed and feeling a little overwhelmed about what would be involved,” Scelsi said. “But I did continue to talk about the book frequently.”
Ten years later, Scelsi mustered up the courage to devote time each day to writing. With a little help from friend, Octavian Avila, Scelsi was on his way to finishing.
“He went so far as to email me a game plan about time of day to write, how long to spend per day so it does not feel too burdensome. Octavian became the spark that got me to start writing.”
Scelsi said there are three key steps included in the book. “I believe all messages, whatever the message is, should be created and then ultimately delivered to stand out, be memorable, cause action.”
“I wrote the book with that in mind.”
