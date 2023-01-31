State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano) announced on Tuesday that he has filed legislation to categorize drag shows as sexually-oriented businesses.

According to a release from Rep. Shaheen's office, "because there is a growing trend to target children for these events in an effort to make them vulnerable to grooming, Shaheen has filed House Bill 708 which will prevent minors from attending these performances."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments