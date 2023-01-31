State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano) announced on Tuesday that he has filed legislation to categorize drag shows as sexually-oriented businesses.
According to a release from Rep. Shaheen's office, "because there is a growing trend to target children for these events in an effort to make them vulnerable to grooming, Shaheen has filed House Bill 708 which will prevent minors from attending these performances."
Shaheen stated, “We will not allow the innocence of our youngest Texans to be stolen from these extremists. Anyone who condones such an act should be ashamed of themselves. I will always fight to protect children in the Lone Star State from being sexualized, which includes preventing them from attending these types of harmful events,. We will not tolerate our children being exposed to explicit, hyper-sexualized content in any way in the great state of Texas.”
According to the Texas Tribune, Republican Texas lawmakers, who control both legislative chambers, have filed around three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ people as of early 2023. That is already more than they attempted to pass in the regular five-month legislative session in 2021, according to Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy organization that tracks such legislation. Many of the bills seek to limit or ban gender-affirming health care for trans kids. Others aim to limit classroom instruction about sexuality and gender identity. And some look to restrict drag shows and performers.
The Texas Tribuen reports the current legislative drive also comes as conservative parents, activists and groups have pushed for the review or removal of books that center LGBTQ characters and sexuality. At the same time, far-right groups are increasingly threatening and protesting drag shows in Texas and around the country, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has highlighted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and violence in a November terrorism bulletin.
“The community has a target squarely on our back,” said Anna Nguyen, PFLAG Austin’s president and a trans woman.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.