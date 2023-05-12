YLC Seniors 2022-23-credit Winston Henvey.jpg

The Storehouse of Collin County celebrated the hard work and commitment of 40 students from 13 area high schools while honoring the group’s seniors and leaders in the second class of the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) on April 15 during the council’s final meeting for the academic year. The YLC was established in 2021 to provide high school students with leadership experience while fulfilling the mission of The Storehouse to feed, clothe, and care as neighbors in one community. Three members of the 2022-23 class with the most volunteer hours were honored with the inaugural David A. Huerta Student Volunteer Award: Isaias Gonzalez (103.5 hours), freshman, Harmony Science Academy; Theresa Wootton (83.75 hours), junior, John Paul II High School; and Connor Seibel (66.5 hours), sophomore, Jasper High School.

Ava Henry, Hope Smartt and Mia Blank serve as food loaders.

Huerta, the award’s namesake, first began volunteering at The Storehouse in 2017 at the age of 14.  Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Huerta and his family came to Plano as immigrants seeking asylum from the political and economic unrest in their home country. Even at a young age, Huerta knew the importance of giving back and began volunteering at The Storehouse as a food cart runner, and later, as a Spanish translator assisting hundreds of neighbors weekly. He played an instrumental role in founding the Youth Leadership Council during his senior year at Plano West Senior High School. A student at the University of Texas at Dallas majoring in finance, Huerta continues to serve as a YLC Advisor while also working part time with The Storehouse team.

David A. Huerta Student Vol. Award Recipients-Isaias Gonzalez,Connor Seibel,Theresa Wootton
Ajay Raghavan and Nora Dufresne interview YLC Founder David Huerta.
David Huerta, Isaias Gonzalez, Connor Seibel, Theresa Wootton,Ben Skye
Grace Duran helps load food into a neighbor’s vehicle.
Isaias Gonzalez welcomes a neighbor, providing an intake form.
Mia Blank, Grace Pritchett, Grace Duran take food to neighbors' cars.
Ajay Raghavan moves a cart of food bags.

