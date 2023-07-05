In the east part of Plano, tucked into Oak Point Nature Preserve, a treetop adventure awaits.
Since 2018, the park has hosted Go Ape, a business and experience that allows visitors a new perspective of the nature preserve.
Go Ape allows visitors to push their boundaries through zip lines, elevated platforms, rope swings and more.
“My favorite part of Go Ape is the zipline, but the Tarzan swing – which is definitely our main attraction – is super fun,” said Alyssa Hartley, Go Ape’s Plano ambassador. “You swing through trees like Tarzan. You'll take a big rope and swing into the cargo net. Once you swing into the net, you climb up.”
While Go Ape takes place at elevated heights, safety is a major focus for the staff.
“We will harness you up and go over a safety brief that lasts about 30 minutes,” Hartley said. “Once you've shown that you're competent to use our equipment, you'll have support while pushing your boundaries with your friends. It’s an awesome way to see Rowlett Creek and spend time with friends and family for two to three hours.”
In the mid 2000s, a group in Rockville, Maryland aimed to launch a business with a vision of giving back to local communities through outdoor adventure and environmental stewardship. The idea came to fruition in 2016.
Through partnerships with public parks across the country, Go Ape has spread from the East Coast to Texas.
Go Ape provides capital investment, designs, builds and operates each course, according to their website. Park and preserve partners pay nothing. They also receive a percentage of each ticket sale to reinvest back into their local communities.
“We have fundraising programs with all sorts of groups,” Hartley said. “We'll work with churches or food drives for our fundraising programs. We also do a yearly stewardship program with our local parks partner, the city of Plano, and we do a lot of cleanups and other events to give back to the community.”
While Go Ape has several platforms and elements throughout its course, staff says it’s installed in an eco-friendly way.
“We're very specific in how we build our courses,” Hartley said. “We always make sure we are in a nature preserve and build our courses in an environmentally sensitive way. We don't drill into trees to put our platforms and equipment in place. We make sure there is a way to protect our trees.”
Since 2018, Go Ape has seen tremendous growth, Hartley said.
“It's definitely a hidden gem in Plano. Our growth has been amazing, and more people are getting to know about us,” she added.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
