The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect involved in an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child that police say took place near Plano ISD’s Rose Haggar Elementary School.
On Jan. 1 at about 5 p.m., an unknown suspect committed an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 17800 block of Campbell Road. The suspect is described as a Black female who is 30-40 years of age, with long blond braids and a dark colored coat and skirt. The suspect was observed walking two small white dogs and driving a red car.
Anyone having additional information involving this offense is asked to contact Detective Richard Valencia #10780, with the Child Exploitation Unit, at 214-671-4339.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.
