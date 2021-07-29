Police lights
File photo

Two unidentified suspects were brought into police custody Thursday morning after one of them carjacked an ambulance vehicle outside of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. The stolen vehicle belonged to Carrollton Fire Rescue.

Carrollton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Debbie Carpenter told Star Local Media that the suspects, both siblings, embarked on a chase from police that went through Dallas and ended in Farmers Branch at approximately 2:30 a.m. Carpenter said the passenger was arrested without incident while the driver was admitted to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

No injuries between the suspects and first responders were reported.

“I think they were very easy to track, as you can imagine,” Carpenter said. “Aside from being an ambulance chase, I think it was pretty uneventful.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments